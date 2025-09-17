Mobilization Funding Unveils Maximus: Unified Loan Management Platform for Contractors & Manufacturers

TAMPA, Fla.- Mobilization Funding, a financial lending platform specializing in short-term capital for commercial construction subcontractors, manufacturers and small business owners, today announced the launch of Maximus, a loan management platform designed to simplify and accelerate every step of the lending process.

Maximus serves as a secure, two-way portal that transforms how clients apply for, manage and track their loans, from pre-approval to final payment. By combining automation with practical tools built for project-driven industries, Maximus provides contractors and manufacturers with a faster, more transparent lending experience.

With Maximus, users can:

Upload documents in real time for faster application processing.

Leverage AI and OCR technology to analyze, categorize and deliver clear reports for underwriting.

Submit disbursement requests and communicate directly with servicers inside the platform.

Track every step of loan progress from funding to final invoice.

Use a built-in cash flow tool to map out project finances before work begins.

“Growth takes cash, but too often traditional lenders say no at the very moment businesses need a yes,” said Scott Peper, CEO of Mobilization Funding. “We built Maximus to change that. By combining our loan programs with a platform that is fast, secure and easy to use, we’re giving contractors and manufacturers the clarity and confidence to take on the projects that drive their business forward.”

Maximus reinforces Mobilization Funding’s mission of helping clients grow project by project. The platform brings lending into one place, delivering the speed, control and peace of mind that businesses need to stay ahead in a competitive environment.