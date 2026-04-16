Monash University Malaysia to Host Strategy Session for SMEs on Navigating 2026 Business Shifts

Businesses operating in Malaysia and across ASEAN will get a timely roadmap for 2026 at an upcoming strategy session hosted in collaboration with Monash University Malaysia. The event will bring together industry leaders to unpack policy shifts, talent strategies, and growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Scheduled for April 23, 2026, at EQ Kuala Lumpur, the session is designed for both Australian SMEs operating in Malaysia and local enterprises preparing to scale. Organisers say the programme will focus on delivering practical insights, regulatory clarity, and actionable strategies that businesses can immediately implement.

Industry Leaders to Share Insights

The session will feature a strong lineup of speakers offering perspectives across policy, finance, talent, and technology:

Ong Kian Ming will discuss how businesses can remain competitive amid shifting dynamics in the ASEAN region.

will discuss how businesses can remain competitive amid shifting dynamics in the ASEAN region. Surin Segar will address evolving SST regulations and the financial strategies SMEs need to prioritise.

will address evolving SST regulations and the financial strategies SMEs need to prioritise. Ibrahim Sani will explore ways to unlock Malaysia’s talent pool and build future-ready teams.

will explore ways to unlock Malaysia’s talent pool and build future-ready teams. Low Choy Huat will highlight the role of resilient organisational culture and AI-driven talent strategies.

will highlight the role of resilient organisational culture and AI-driven talent strategies. Karen Khaw will focus on bridging the skills gap through industry–academia collaboration.

Additional academic perspective will be provided by Meera Sivasoathy, Professor of Practice in Digital Media and Communication.

Focus on Practical Outcomes

The session aims to go beyond theory, equipping attendees with clear, actionable guidance on navigating regulatory changes, leveraging talent, and embedding technology into business strategy. With ASEAN markets undergoing structural shifts, the event positions itself as a critical touchpoint for companies seeking to stay competitive.

Event Details:

Date: April 23, 2026

April 23, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Venue: EQ Kuala Lumpur

Seats are limited, and organisers are encouraging early registration. Participation is subject to acceptance of the event’s data privacy policy.

With a strong emphasis on strategy, talent, and policy alignment, the session is expected to offer valuable direction for businesses preparing for the challenges and opportunities of 2026.