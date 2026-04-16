Special Gram Sabha Convened at Chhatijhar Village in Tikabali

Tikabali, April 16: A special Gram Sabha meeting titled “Ame Janiba Amara Budget” (Let us know our budget) was held at Chhatijhar village under Tikabali Panchayat in Kandhamal district. The meeting was chaired by Ward Member Hemanu Mukhya.

During the meeting, Panchayat Executive Officer Durga Charan Sahu presented key highlights of the state budget related to Panchayati Raj and drinking water. He informed that:

There has been a 17% increase in the state budget allocation for Panchayati Raj and drinking water.

Additional funds will be provided through central finance schemes.

Focus areas include rural housing, 125 days of guaranteed employment, drinking water supply, infrastructure and connectivity expansion.

Steps are being taken to reduce migration issues.

Emphasis is placed on women empowerment through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Strengthening of local governance has also been highlighted.

Villagers raised several concerns during the meeting, including:

Lack of a cremation ground in the village for many years.

Many people being deprived of housing benefits.

Absence of concrete roads in different hamlets.

Problems related to safe drinking water.

Demand for inclusion of new beneficiaries in ration cards.

In response, the Panchayat Executive Officer assured that the state government will take steps to address these issues in the coming days.

Several villagers, including Narayan Bishoyi, Bijay Dehuri, Sanjib Dehuri, Tukuna Sahu, Yudhisthir Nayak, Patan Dehuri, and Astik Dehuri, were present at the meeting.