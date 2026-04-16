Epson Earns AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings for the Third Consecutive Year

SYDNEY, Apr 16 – Epson has been awarded a AAA rating, the highest rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings, for the third consecutive year in 2026. MSCI ESG Ratings is a global ESG investment index provided by MSCI. MSCI researches and analyses a company’s response to ESG-related risks and opportunities and assigns one of seven ratings ranging from AAA at the top to CCC at the bottom.

Epson facility at Yennora, NSW

Epson has implemented initiatives to enhance transparency in raw material procurement, as well as measures to strengthen human rights and human capital.

The company believe these initiatives were instrumental in helping to maintain the AAA rating for the third consecutive year.

Epson has been selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), as well as all other ESG indices covering Japanese equities adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

The Epson Group purpose statement is “Our philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world.” To fulfill Epson’s purpose in society, the company will continue to evolve our sustainability management initiatives that both resolve societal issues and drive corporate growth.

The FTSE JPX Blossom Japan Index, FTSE JPX Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), Morningstar Japan Ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index (GenDi) (current as of April 2, 2026).