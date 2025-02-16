Mosaics Fine Art Festival Holds 30th Annual Event

More than 100 juried artists from throughout the country will participate in the St. Charles fair.

(St. Charles, Mo., Feb. 16, 2025) The 30th annual Mosaics Fine Art Festival will be held on Fri., Sept. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m., Sat., Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sun., Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free family-friendly event will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.

The three-day festival includes over 100 juried artists from more than 15 states exhibiting and selling their artwork. Media categories include clay, drawing, glass, leather, metal, pastel, oil/acrylic, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood. A total of $5,000 will be awarded to the top nine artists.

The Children’s Village area will feature hands-on art experiences for children to create their own make-and-take art masterpieces. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sat. and Sun. Mary Hediger’s Memorial Art Shop for Kids is a kids-only gallery where children ages 14 and younger can buy professional artwork. Designed to foster art appreciation at a young age, all pieces are donated by participating festival artists and can be purchased for a nominal fee.

The H. Robert Pank Memorial Music Stage will showcase a variety of performing artists throughout the weekend. The Artists for Adoption Pet Pavilion, located at the north end of the festival, will be open to families interested in adopting pets from Stray Paws Adoptables.

The Joyce Rosen Founder’s Scholarship art display will include select high school students’ works of art. Scholarships will be presented in memory of Joyce Rosen, the original festival founder and a longtime supporter of St. Louis artists and events.

The nonprofit Mosaics Fine Art Festival showcases local and regional artists while educating the community about how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a diverse range of artwork from emerging, mid-career, and established artists across all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit http://www.stcharlesmosaics.org.