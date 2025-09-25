Moveworks Announces Partnership with Asana to Deliver AI-Powered Work Automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., September 25, 2025 — Moveworks, the leading AI Assistant for the enterprise, today announced a new partnership with Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, to bring next-generation AI automation directly into Asana’s platform. This collaboration will empower mutual customers to automate and orchestrate complex workflows, ensuring teams can focus on strategic, high-impact work.

Moveworks’ agentic AI technology understands and resolves employee requests in natural language. By closely integrating with Asana, which organizes and connects work across an entire organization, enterprises can tackle key operational challenges and unlock powerful end-to-end automation. Accessible from the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace, a single hub for enterprise-ready AI agents, Moveworks agents enable task and project creation and updates in Asana, right within an employee’s flow of work.

“The greatest productivity gains are unlocked when you connect and automate work across siloed systems,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “At Moveworks, we rely on Asana to keep our company on track, so we’re excited to empower every team to automate administrative tasks and get intelligent support. Now, employees are able to manage projects, create tasks, and track progress simply by asking a question, all without leaving their natural flow of work.”

This partnership will enable a variety of use cases, including:

Intelligent Task Creation: Employees can ask a question in a chat platform like Slack or Microsoft Teams, and the Moveworks AI Assistant will automatically create a detailed task, assign it, and set a due date within the correct Asana project.

Automated Project Updates: The Moveworks AI Assistant can provide an AI-generated summary of a project’s health and task status directly from Asana, providing managers with real-time insights without needing to manually run reports.

Seamless Workflow Orchestration: Moveworks’ Reasoning Engine can autonomously complete multi-step tasks that involve both Asana and other business systems.

“This partnership with Moveworks is a significant step toward our mission of enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly,” said Tony Lam, Head of Technology Partnerships and GSI Alliances at Asana. “Together, we’re giving our customers new ways to automate and orchestrate work with agentic AI, helping them focus on high-impact outcomes while AI handles the repetitive tasks.”

The integration with Asana is available today in the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace as installable agent templates for all joint customers.