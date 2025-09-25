Dell Technologies Data Center Breakthroughs Power Smarter, Faster and More Secure Private Clouds

ROUND ROCK, Texas, September 25, 2025 — Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces significant private cloud infrastructure advancements to help customers manage both traditional and modern workloads with greater speed, efficiency and security.

Why it matters

Many IT teams struggle to handle the demands of both traditional and modern workloads while dealing with rising costs, evolving virtualization needs and vendor lock-in concerns. Organizations are adopting disaggregated private clouds built with virtualization-optimized compute, storage and cyber resilience solutions that provide greater flexibility, choice and control over their data.

Dell Private Cloud, delivered through the Dell Automation Platform with on-premises and SaaS deployment options, helps customers easily automate, scale and manage private cloud deployments using their preferred cloud OS stack and Dell disaggregated infrastructure including PowerStore, PowerFlex, and PowerMax. Customers can use AI-driven automation for infrastructure management and monitoring.

Additionally, integration of Dell NativeEdge into the Dell Automation Platform provides a full stack solution optimized to simplify and secure operations across distributed cloud and edge environments.

Storage and cyber resilience are key to any private cloud. Dell is introducing significant innovations in these areas to help customers build smarter, faster and more secure private clouds.

Dell PowerStore adds QLC model and Nutanix Cloud Platform integration

Dell PowerStore delivers simple, enterprise-grade, high-performance storage tightly integrated with modern virtualization platforms and adaptable for containerized environments. The Nutanix Cloud Platform solution will soon support Dell PowerStore, combining Dell’s trusted storage innovation with Nutanix’s cloud operating model to meet customer demand for greater choice and control in how they deploy infrastructure.

PowerStore’s latest hardware and software advancements deliver greater cost-efficiency, AI-accelerated automation and enhanced resiliency.

Enterprise performance, lower costs: PowerStore 5200Q offers high-capacity performance with the economics of QLC flash, flexible scaling up to 25PBe per cluster and optimized workload placement through integration with existing PowerStore clusters.

Software-driven security and resiliency: Improve enterprise security and resiliency with built-in anomaly detection, single sign-on and biometric authentication, HashiCorp key manager support and replication over fibre channel.

AI-powered self-healing: Cut issue resolution time by 90%1 through automated health checks and repairs powered by Smart Support Auto-Heal functionality.

Dell PowerFlex provides efficient petabyte-scale storage consolidation

Dell PowerFlex, the industry’s most resilient software-defined block storage2, offers flexible, software-defined storage that scales linearly and features deep virtualization and Kubernetes integrations. The PowerFlex Ultra release introduces the Scalable Availability Engine (SAE) which drastically simplifies workload management and reduces costs with improved efficiency and reliability.

Reimagining software-defined storage: PowerFlex’s Scalable Availability Engine (SAE) is built on a native block, fully distributed, erasure-coded architecture that delivers breakthrough storage efficiency, resiliency and scalability for software-defined data centers.

Extreme storage efficiency: Achieves up to 80% storage efficiency3 with over 50% reduction in physical storage footprint4, allowing organizations to store more data in less space while lowering costs and power consumption.

Data availability and resiliency: Delivers up to 10x9s of data availability with the ability to tolerate up to two node failures simultaneously, ensuring enterprise workloads remain operational even during hardware failures while maintaining data integrity across large-scale deployments.

Dell PowerMax provides mission-critical performance, automation and security

Dell PowerMax offers mission critical storage with enterprise-class scalability, automation, and resiliency with broad integrations for virtualized environments and full Kubernetes CSI support for container workloads. Software advancements deliver up to 25% greater performance5, advanced automation and enhanced security for mission-critical environments.

Enhanced automation: Free up IT teams to tackle higher-value tasks with features like 1-click software updates in less than 6 seconds6, zero-touch management installs and the ability to achieve up to a 66% reduction in steps for replication mode changes7.

QLC support: PowerMax 2500 introduces QLC drive support for capacity-intensive workloads while delivering flexible single-drive scaling from 122TB to 8.8PBe per array.

Advanced security: The world’s most secure mission-critical storage8 platform now includes features like Single Sign-On with Microsoft Entra ID and encrypted email alerts to ensure the highest standards of data protection and compliance.

Dell PowerProtect helps organizations build a cyber resilient foundation for modern data centers

Dell PowerProtect offers cyber resilience for virtual, cloud-native and containerized workloads across data centers and every major public cloud, helping ensure rapid recovery to keep businesses running without disruption. The latest appliance and software innovations help organizations reduce their attack surface, detect and respond to threats and quickly recover from cyber incidents.

Entry-level appliance, enterprise-level security: The new PowerProtect Data Domain DD3410 is a compact solution for remote offices and smaller environments with exceptional data reduction capabilities, grow-in-place scalability from 8 to 32 TBu and advanced security to keep data safe. The appliance supports a broad partner and backup software ecosystem and native integration with Dell PowerStore and PowerMax.

Unified cyber resilience experience: The new PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance is a modern, software-defined solution that delivers centralized management for consistent operations. It enhances cyber resilience with enterprise-grade protection, including anomaly detection, data immutability and integrity to safeguard against disruptions and threats. The Data Manager Appliance is the best way to achieve cyber resilience with Dell PowerProtect.