MP CM Mohan Yadav to Transfer Rs.2,148 Crore to 1.25 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries

Bhopal, August 18, 2026: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer more than ₹2,148 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana at a state-level programme in Maihar on Wednesday. The transfer will include the scheme’s 39th instalment along with special assistance announced for Raksha Bandhan.

Under the regular instalment, ₹1,835.46 crore will be credited at the rate of ₹1,500 per beneficiary. An additional ₹312.83 crore will be provided as a special Raksha Bandhan assistance of ₹250 per eligible woman. As a result, beneficiaries will receive a total of ₹1,750 each through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched in June 2023 with the objective of providing financial assistance to women and promoting their economic independence. The monthly support was initially fixed at ₹1,000 and was subsequently increased to ₹1,250 and then ₹1,500. With the latest disbursement, the state government said cumulative transfers under the scheme will cross ₹63,248 crore through 39 instalments.

During his visit to Maihar, Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate development works and lay foundation stones for projects worth around ₹256 crore in the district. The state government has made a budgetary provision of ₹23,882.81 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme for 2026-27, underlining its continued focus on women-centric welfare and direct financial support.