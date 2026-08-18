OpenAI Rolls Out Teen-Focused ChatGPT with New Safety Guardrails and Learning Tools

San Francisco, August 18, 2026: OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for Teens, a dedicated experience for users aged 13 to 17 that combines AI-powered learning tools with stronger age-appropriate safety protections.

The initiative is designed to help teenagers use generative AI for education, creativity and everyday questions while reducing exposure to potentially harmful content and encouraging healthier digital habits.

The teen-focused experience introduces tighter safeguards around sensitive subjects, including self-harm, eating disorders, graphic violence and sexual or romantic interactions.

OpenAI has also designed the system to discourage emotional over-reliance on AI and to reinforce that ChatGPT is a tool rather than a substitute for real-world relationships or professional support.

Education is a central part of the new experience. Features such as Study Mode, interactive quizzes, learning visualisations, responsible homework reminders and Study Hours are intended to encourage students to understand concepts and work through problems rather than simply obtain ready-made answers. These tools are aimed at promoting critical thinking and more responsible use of AI for schoolwork.

OpenAI is also expanding parental controls, allowing parents to link their accounts with a teenager’s account, establish Quiet Hours, manage selected settings and receive safety notifications in limited high-risk situations.

The company said the new experience reflects its broader effort to provide age-appropriate AI while giving families additional tools to support safer and more productive use of ChatGPT by teenagers.