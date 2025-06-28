Mutual of Omaha Announces Approved Private Plan for Minnesota Paid Family and Medical Leave

OMAHA, Neb., June 28, 2025 — Mutual of Omaha is proud to announce the launch of its approved private insurance plan for Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) in Minnesota. This plan offers Minnesota employers an alternative to the state-run program, while ensuring that employees receive the same rights, protections and benefits.

Mutual of Omaha’s PFML private plan has been approved by the Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development and meets all the necessary requirements. This PFML private program is part of Mutual of Omaha’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional insurance solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and their employees. Mutual of Omaha also offers PFML experts that can assist with leave and compliance questions.

“Our newly certified PFML plan reinforces Mutual of Omaha’s dedication to supporting Minnesota employers and their workforce,” said Scott Ault, President, Workplace Solutions, at Mutual of Omaha. “We are pleased to offer a private plan that matches the comprehensive benefits of the state program, while providing the added advantage of tailored coverage options.”

In Spring 2025, employers in Minnesota can opt for Mutual of Omaha’s PFML private plan, which provides:

Comprehensive family and medical leave benefits

Flexible coverage options tailored to employer and employee needs

Dedicated customer support from Mutual of Omaha’s experienced team