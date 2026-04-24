Myers Industries Shareholders Elect Tribby Warfield to Board of Directors

AKRON, Ohio, April 24 — Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of Products that Protect™, announced that shareholders elected Patricia “Tribby” W. Warfield to its Board of Directors at the Company’s annual meeting held yesterday. Effective immediately, the board consists of eight directors, seven of whom are independent.

“Tribby brings deep strategic, operational, and commercial experience, with a track record of driving value and strengthening competitive positioning on a global scale,” said F. Jack Liebau Jr., Chairman of the Myers Board of Directors. “We are confident she will add substantial value to the Board.”

Ms. Warfield possesses more than three decades of expertise in global business leadership, complemented by 16 years of board service. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of APC Automotive Technologies. She has held senior executive roles at Nitta Corporation, Kaman Corporation, and Gates Corporation, demonstrating a sustained record of leadership and expertise throughout her distinguished career. Ms. Warfield has worked and resided in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, and Italy, successfully leading strategic initiatives for both publicly traded and private equity organizations.

Ms. Warfield currently serves on the Board of Directors for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (TSX: BDGI) and as an Independent Board Member Advisor to several private equity-sponsored global manufacturing and automotive aftermarket companies. Additionally, she is a member of the Board of Advisors at the University of Colorado Denver Business School and a former adjunct professor for the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver. She is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and The Committee of 200, which comprises the world’s most successful women entrepreneurs and corporate innovators.