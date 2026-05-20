Myntra EORS 24 Features Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Bengaluru, May 20: Building buzz ahead of the 24th edition of its marquee event, the End of Reason Sale (EORS), Myntra has unveiled a highly engaging and relatable marketing campaign. Spotlighting compelling value across 6 million+ styles from an array of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, the two films feature Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and a star-studded cast. The film’s light-hearted storytelling sets the tone for the event, commencing on 29th May, with early access for VIP customers starting on 28th May.

The campaign, rooted in everyday fashion moments, leverages the celeb power to bring the energy of EORS alive. Through Ranbir’s love for shirts and Kiara’s fondness for dresses, the two films showcase how this edition of EORS makes it easier for shoppers to discover more styles across occasions while enabling shoppers to ‘max out’ on the styles they love, without holding back.

Speaking on the campaign, Neha Gulati, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, Myntra, said,

“As we kick off the 24th edition of EORS, our focus remains steadfast on delivering unparalleled value and variety, offering a massive opportunity for millions of customers to effortlessly upgrade their wardrobes with the latest trends. Our new campaign films featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani beautifully bring this proposition to life, capturing the excitement of self-expression. By combining impactful storytelling with an unmatched selection of global and domestic brands, we are making premium fashion more accessible and relatable than ever before.”

Speaking on his association with Myntra’s EORS campaign, Ranbir Kapoor said,

“EORS has always been a much-loved shopping event, and this campaign brings its energy alive in a fun and engaging way, yet again. I like how the film uses humour to spotlight a very relatable fashion habit and turns it into an entertaining story. It captures the joy of discovering new styles on Myntra in a way that feels fresh, simple, and easy to connect with.”

Kiara Advani added,

“Fashion is such a personal way to express yourself, and I love how this campaign brings that alive with so much fun and humour. The film takes something every fashion lover relates to and turns it into a playful, entertaining story, while capturing the excitement of the Myntra End of Reason Sale From everyday favourites to statement looks, the campaign makes that love for fashion feel fun, relatable, and effortless.”

Talking about bringing the films to life, Kartikeya Tiwari, Creative Head, McCann India, said,

“Our task was to introduce ‘Myntra Minimum Prices’ on EORS. The films are built around a playful observation people who love fashion rarely do it halfway. Especially when it’s served at MMP. A love for shirts suddenly becomes a collection. A fondness for dresses becomes a full-blown obsession. We’ve captured that joyful loss of restraint through humour that’s rooted in playful reality.”