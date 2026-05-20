University of Aberdeen Mumbai launches first ever brand campaign ‘Find Your True North’ to engage next-generation learners

Mumbai, May 20: The University of Aberdeen Mumbai has unveiled its first ever integrated brand campaign, ‘Find Your True North’, aimed at connecting with India’s new generation of purpose-driven learners. Rooted in the insight that today’s students seek more than just qualifications, the campaign captures a young aspirant’s journey of self-discovery, mirroring the aspirations of Gen Z learners who prioritise meaning, flexibility, and real-world relevance in their academic choices.

With this campaign, the University reinforces its proposition of bringing globally recognised UK academic rigour and research-led learning to India through its Mumbai campus, while enabling students to chart their own path in an increasingly dynamic world. The campaign spotlights the University’s academic offering in Mumbai, including a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes designed in alignment with evolving industry needs.

With a focus on interdisciplinary learning, personalised career support, and global exposure, the University aims to equip students with the skills required for future-ready careers. It also offers the Aberdeen Pioneer Scholarship, providing up to INR 2,00,000 in annual tuition fee waivers for eligible students. As part of the global learning experience, undergraduate students will also have the opportunity to undertake a mobility semester at Aberdeen in the UK during Year 2, while continuing to pay the same tuition fee with no additional tuition costs for the semester abroad.

Megan McFarlane, Deputy Director of Global Engagement, Marketing & Recruitment, University of Aberdeen, said, “Find Your True North’ reflects a fundamental shift in how students approach higher education today. They are no longer just choosing degrees—they are seeking direction, purpose, and global relevance. Through this campaign, we aim to demonstrate how a research-led, internationally recognised education can empower them to explore possibilities and create meaningful, real-world impact.”

Rolled out across print, digital, and outdoor platforms, the campaign marks a significant step in the University of Aberdeen’s India journey, with admissions for the 2026 intake now open for its Mumbai campus.