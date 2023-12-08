NB & Associates Investments Co. L.L.C Aims High with Investment Close to $500 Million in Asia-based Airline Business

Dubai, UAE– NB & Associates Investments Co. L.L.C (NB&A), a dynamic player in private equity and investment banking, has set its sights on the skies with an ambitious goal of raising a substantial $500 million in the Asia-based airline business. This strategic move comes on the heels of NB&A securing an Operating Holding Company license from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This milestone achievement opens new frontiers for the company.

The Operating Holding Company license granted by ADGM provides NB&A with a powerful platform to establish, manage, and co-invest in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), leveraging the unique incentives and offerings made available by ADGM. This prestigious license propels NB&A into the heart of the global investment landscape and positions the firm as a key player in the flourishing Asian aviation sector.

The Airline business Market in Asia is estimated at USD 85.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 99.32 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The investment initiative close to $500 million is poised to contribute significantly to the growth and innovation of the Asian-based airline industry. NB&A aims to foster strategic partnerships and drive advancements in aviation, solidifying its position as a major influencer in the sector.

Mr. Niraj Bijlani, the esteemed Managing Partner of NB&A expressed his thoughts stating, “NB&A is thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in the Asia-based airline business. The ADGM license is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are eager to channel our resources towards transformative investments.”

As NB&A prepares to deploy these funds, the company remains committed to responsible and sustainable investment practices. The strategic vision includes support for groundbreaking projects, technological advancements, and initiatives that contribute to the overall development of the aviation landscape in Asia.