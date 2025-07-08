New Balance Marks Its Chandigarh Debut with a Dynamic 5K Run

India, July 8th 2025 – New Balance, the global athletic brand known for its quality craftsmanship and running excellence launched its new store at Sector 17 market in Chandigarh. Designed as more than just a retail destination, the store offers an authentic brand experience – bringing together New Balance’s iconic craftsmanship, technical performance gear, and modern design.

With an immersive retail environment, which blends cutting-edge design with the brand’s latest performance and lifestyle offerings, the New Balance store offers a little bit of everything for Chandigarh’s dynamic consumers.

To celebrate the launch, New Balance hosted a dynamic 5K community run, which kicked off from the iconic Sukhna Lake and concluded at the new store in sector 17, Chandigarh. The event saw an enthusiastic turnout of over 200 runners ranging from first-time joggers to seasoned athletes – united by a shared passion for running and fitness.

This launch marks a significant milestone in New Balance’s expansion strategy in India. By fostering an inclusive, community-led, activity the brand continues its global initiative to empower people through the power of sport.

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, New Balance India, shared his enthusiasm for the launch, stating: “We are proud to bring New Balance to Chandigarh – a city that reflects both vibrant energy and a growing commitment to fitness. This 5K community run is more than just an event; it represents our vision to cultivate a culture that celebrates all individuals who run, across India. Over the past year, we’ve more than doubled our retail presence in the country, and the Chandigarh store is a testament to that momentum. It’s more than a retail destination — it’s an experience centre that brings together innovation, performance, and style under one roof.”