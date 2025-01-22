New Study Ranks Top Religious Landmarks in the World

top ten world’s most Instagrammable religious landmarks based on their Instagram popularity and engagement. The study specifically focused on the number of Instagram posts associated with each landmark, the frequency of tags, and the overall social media buzz generated. Data was collected over a specific time period, and rankings were determined by comparing the number of posts and the engagement levels associated with each location, considering the global relevance of the landmark within various religious and cultural contexts. A recent study by Judaica WebStore ranked thebased on their. The study specifically focused onassociated with each landmark, the, and the overall social media buzz generated. Data was collected over a specific time period, and rankings were determined by comparing the number of posts and the engagement levels associated with each location, considering the global relevance of the landmark within various religious and cultural contexts.

Findings summed up

Landmark City Country Name Insta Hashtags Visitors per year Notre Dame Cathedral Paris France Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris 4.7M 15M Taj Mahal Agra India ताज महल 3.6M 7.5M Sagrada Família Barcelona Spain Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família 3.3M 3.2M Angkor Wat Siem Reap Cambodia អង្គរវត្ត 1.9M 2.6M Basilique du Sacré-Cœur Paris France Basilique du Sacré-Cœur 1.2M 11M Al-Aqsa Mosque Jerusalem Israel المسجد الأقصى 1.1M N/A Sheikh Zayed Mosque Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates جامع الشيخ زايد 1.1M 4.3M Sri Harmandir Sahib Amritsar India ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ 935K 36M St Peter’s Basilica Vatican City Italy Basilica Papale di San Pietro in Vaticano 807K 10M Subotica Synagogue Vojvodina Serbia Суботицка синагога 756K 1.7M

Notre Dame Cathedral (Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris) in Paris, France, ranks first, having the most number of hashtags on Instagram at over 4.7 million. This Gothic structure draws 15 million visitors each year, being the second most visited landmark among the other landmarks in the study.

Ranking second, the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, with its historical significance, has also carved out a huge presence online, reaching up to 3.7 million Instagram posts. The landmark is drawing 7.5 million visitors annually.

In Barcelona, the ongoing construction of Sagrada Família hasn’t slowed down its Instagram momentum, ranking the landmark third in the study. The church has generated over 3.3 million and attracts 3.2 million visitors each year.

Angkor Wat (Siem Reap, Cambodia) ranks fourth and has garnered over 1.9 million Instagram posts. As the largest religious monument in the world, it attracts 2.6 million visitors annually.

Located atop Montmartre in France, Basilique du Sacré-Cœur ranks fifth, with over 1.2 million Instagram posts. It draws 11 million visitors each year, which indicates that it is a favorite among tourists and social media users.

Al-Aqsa Mosque (Jerusalem, Israel) ranks sixth. As one of the holiest sites in Islam, the mosque has gained traction on Instagram with over 1.1 million posts.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is seventh and has garnered over 1.1 million Instagram hashtags. The temple also attracts 4.37 million visitors annually.

Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, India, secures the eighth place, with 935,900 Instagram posts. Despite its relatively smaller social media presence, it has 36 million visitors every year, the highest number among all the studied landmarks.

St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Italy, is ninth. With 10 million visitors each year, St. Peter’s Basilica ranks high in both physical foot traffic and Instagram engagement, with over 807,600 posts.

Subotica Synagogue rounds out the ranking of the world’s most Instagrammable religious landmarks with 756K Instagram hashtags. The Synagogue attracts more than 1.7 million tourists yearly.