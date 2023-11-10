News18 Kerala Malayali of the year 2023: Honouring Kerala’s Trailblazers

10th November, 2023: News18 Kerala concluded the grand celebration of the ‘Malayali of the Year 2023’ awards, which recognised and honoured the incredible contributions of individuals and organizations from the vibrant state of Kerala. The event commenced in the luxurious Grand Hyatt in Trivandrum on November 2, 2023, turning it into a memorable evening.

The awards showcased the mesmerizing performance of the Indian musician and violinist Roopa Revathy, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. The event honoured the dynamic and influential individuals who have dedicated their lives to making Kerala a better and stronger state, thereby making India proud. The ceremony’s main highlight was when the honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, presented the awards to the talented winners.

The winners of the News18 Kerala ‘Malayali of the Year 2023’ were selected based on their significant contributions and accomplishments. The deserving awardees are P.F. Mathews; Sports – I.M. Vijayan; Dr. Hareendran Nair; M.G. Sreekumar; John Brittas; Soorya Krishnamoorthy; M. A. Yusuff Ali; Singer K.S. Chithra and Actress Revathi.

This year’s ceremony was a star-studded affair with an impressive guest list encompassing prominent figures who contributed significantly to Kerala’s cultural and social landscape.

Tune into News18 Kerala on 12th November from 7.00 – 9.00 PM to witness this colossal event.