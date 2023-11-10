Grip Invest Partners with Centricity to Offer Innovative Fixed-Income Products

New Delhi, November 10, 2023: Grip Invest, one of the leading OBPP-licenced platforms for fixed-income investments, has formed a strategic partnership with Centricity, a prominent wealth-tech platform. This strategic alliance marks an exciting development as it brings Grip Invest’s unique product offerings such as Securitized Debt Instruments (SDIs) and corporate bonds to the forefront of Centricity’s platform. Centricity has created a vast network of 1000 financial product distributors across 12 states and is known for its financial advisory services for traditional investment options such as fixed deposits and mutual funds. This partnership will broaden its portfolio offerings, providing investors with alternative investment opportunities in fixed-income products that promise higher yields.

Grip Invest’s proprietary tech, Grip Connect, has facilitated this seamless integration, through an end-to-end API suite. This will make it possible for Centricity’s wealth managers and financial advisors to access Grip Invest’s SDI products and corporate bonds for their client portfolios. These Grip’s offerings are exchange-listed, credit-rated, fixed-income opportunities that offer investors the chance to participate in non-market-linked investments while adhering to the regulatory guidelines laid down by SEBI and/or RBI. This partnership opens exciting opportunities for individual investors, to meet their requirements for wealth creation, diversification and fixed non-market linked returns.

Vaibhav Laddha, Chief Business Officer, Grip Invest, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our partnership with Centricity marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratise fixed-income investments. It allows us to reach a wider audience that Centricity has, and offer our innovative investment options to those seeking to create wealth in a secure and efficient manner. Grip Invest has enabled corporate bonds and SDI investments arming investors to discover a wide range of risk-reward profiles, from A+ rated investments to high-yield BB-rated investments. At Grip Invest, we continue to bring exciting SDI products that allow for the creation of diverse fixed-income offerings catering to a range of risk-reward preferences of our investors.” Centricity sees this partnership as an opportunity to expand its range of offerings. Manu Awasthy, Founder and CEO, of Centricity shared his perspective on this exciting collaboration, saying, “At Centricity, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative and valuable investment offerings. This partnership with Grip has fit in like a glove for us as Grip has pioneered innovative products like SDIs and we see a huge potential in these products. This partnership allows us to introduce Corporate Bonds and SDIs, offering our audience new investment avenues. We’re thrilled about the potential this collaboration brings to the world of wealth management.”

In recent years, wealth-tech platforms have been exploring innovative investment products that could provide attractive risk-adjusted returns; in part, also, driven by the insatiable demand for alternative investment options from investors. Alternative investments have witnessed substantial investor interest, with over a billion dollars invested through online platforms in India over the past 12 months. Henceforth, this partnership signifies a significant step forward in the financial technology sector, towards accessible and regulated fixed-income investment options. The integration is poised to empower investors by granting them easy access to Corporate Bonds and SDIs on the Centricity’s platform.