OnMobile Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Global Limited (“OnMobile”), the global leader in mobile gaming & entertainment, today announced the financial results for the First quarter of FY26 ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights:

• Gaming subscriber base at 12.04Mn up by 58% YoY and 13% QoQ.

• Q1FY26 Mobile entertainment Revenue at INR 956Mn up by 13% QoQ.

• Q1FY26 revenue at INR 1,276Mn up by 1.2% YoY mainly driven by gaming revenue.

• Q1FY26 EBITDA at INR 65Mn up by 7x YoY.

• Q1FY26 Gaming Subscription Revenue at INR 317Mn up by 25.2% YoY.

• Closing Gross Cash balance at INR 1086Mn.

• As a matter of prudence, we have deferred revenue recognition from the DeOSphere contract while we engage with the partner to address concerns regarding software restrictions, which create risks and impact SLA commitments.

Commenting on Q1FY26 results, Bikram Singh Sherawat, President & COO, OnMobile, said, “In Q1 FY26, our mobile entertainment business delivered strong results with revenue rising 13% QoQ to INR 956 million, supported by targeted product enhancements and market-specific strategies. Gaming subscription revenue grew 25.2% year-on-year, reflecting our ability to translate scale into monetization, alongside a 13% QoQ increase in our gaming subscriber base driven by richer content and improved user journeys. These results highlight the strength of our diversified portfolio and validate our focus on building scalable, high-engagement platforms that create lasting value for both users and partners.

Radhika Venugopal, Global CFO, OnMobile said, “We’re pleased to report continued progress on our financial front. We closed Q1 FY26 with a cash balance of INR 1,086 million, up INR 684 million from the previous quarter, driven by disciplined cash generation from operations and statutory refunds. EBITDA, excluding capitalization, rose significantly compared to Q4 FY25, reflecting stronger operating efficiency and prudent cost management. We remain confident in sustaining this momentum through the rest of FY26, while continuing to strengthen our financial position to support long-term growth.

