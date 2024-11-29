OPPO K12x 5G records over 5 Lakh unit sales on e-commerce platforms during Sep-Oct 2024

New Delhi, 29th November 2024: Reiterating its popularity in the entry-level smartphone segment, OPPO India today announced that the OPPO K12x 5G achieved a significant sales milestone during September-October 2024. The toughest 5G smartphone in the under INR 15K segment, the K12x 5G registered over 5 Lakh unit sales during the festive months on e-commerce platforms. The smartphone’s appeal was highlighted by the sale of nearly 1 lakh units in a single day during an online marketplace’s festive sale event.

Within months of launch, the K12x 5G has gained popularity for its segment-leading durability profile with MIL-STD-810H certification, IP54 water and dust resistance, Splash Touch technology, etc. The K12x 5G has witnessed strong demand across regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

According to the latest IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker Report, the K12x 5G was among the highest-shipped 5G models in 3Q24. Overall, in the third quarter, OPPO grabbed second position among the Top 10 brands in India’s smartphone market and registered the highest growth amongst the top 5 brands – a market share of 13.9% and a strong Year-on-Year growth of 47.6%.

Anshuman Bhatt, Head, e-commerce at OPPO India, said, “Customers are looking for durable, high-performance, and value-driven smartphones in under INR 15K segment, and the OPPO K12x 5G excels on every parameter. The smartphone has garnered significant popularity within just a few months, and it is reflected in the latest IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report for 3Q24. E-commerce is a key focus for OPPO India, and we are committed to strengthening our presence in this category with exciting new models.”

The K12x 5G is available in three attractive colours: Feather Pink, Breeze Blue, and Midnight Violet, on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets. Adding to the durability promise, the phone features a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body, a twice-reinforced Panda Glass display, and a High-Strength Alloy Frame.

The 7.68mm ultra-slim OPPO K12x 5G weighs just 186g and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It includes a 5100mAh battery, supported by a 45W SuperVOOC™ charger. The phone is equipped with a 32MP AI dual-camera setup for stunning photos and advanced features like Dual View video and AI Portrait Retouching. For uninterrupted connectivity, the K12x 5G includes AI Linkboost to ensure stable signals in crowded environments.

The devices come in two storage and RAM variants: 128GB/6GB and 256GB/8GB