PAC Cosmetics Introduces India’s First Air-Like Aqua Foam Primer to Perfectly Prep Skin for Makeup

PAC Cosmetics, an Indian premium makeup brand trusted by professionals and embraced by everyday users, has unveiled the PAC Aqua Foam Primer for the first time in India. It is a lightweight and nourishing foaming formula that preps and brightens skin for makeup, creating a smooth, hydrated canvas that ensures makeup stays flawless all day.

Priced at ₹895, the lightweight Aqua Foam Primer dispenses as an air-like foam that absorbs seamlessly, leaving skin soft, refreshed, and visibly healthier. Enriched with gentle, skin-loving ingredients, it calms irritation, soothes redness, and brightens the complexion. The formula smooths, hydrates, and locks in moisture to create a breathable, non-sticky base that keeps skin fresh and radiant.

“At PAC, our focus has always been on creating products that elevate everyday routines,” said Vaishnavi Jain, Head of Product Development Head, PAC Cosmetics. “With the Aqua Foam Primer, we wanted to introduce something that not only preps the skin but also enhances comfort and confidence, making makeup feel more natural and effortless for everyone.”

Bonish Jain, Founder & Director, PAC Cosmetics, added, “Makeup is as much about how it looks and feels on the skin as it is about the final result. With the Aqua Foam Primer, we wanted to introduce a texture that feels light, refreshing, and effortless, something that enhances comfort while delivering a flawless base. We felt there was a real need in the Indian market for a primer that combines sensory ease with professional performance.”

This primer delivers a nourishing foundation that feels as good as it looks. Its application is simple and intuitive: simply shake it well before use, dispense a small amount of foam onto your fingertips, and gently massage onto clean, moisturized skin, where it quickly dissolves and blends seamlessly for a smooth finish. Allow it to sit for a few seconds before applying foundation or any base product to achieve the best results.

With the Aqua Foam Primer, PAC continues to combine performance, innovation and creativity, offering a product that helps consumers glow every day. It embraces a modern approach to beauty, transforming the way makeup meets skincare and making every moment feel vibrant and inspired.