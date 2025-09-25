Lotus Electronics Unveils the Much-Awaited ‘Lotus Deal Festival’ – Lotus Ki Diwali, 6 Faydo Wali!

India, 25th Sep 2026: Lotus Electronics, Central India’s largest and most trusted electronics retail chain, is delighted to launch its most comprehensive sales event of the year, the Lotus Deal Festival. The sale brings together an unparalleled combination of savings, rewards, and conveniences across its entire portfolio. From 22 September 2025 to 2 November 2025, consumers will benefit from discounts of up to 75% on flagship products, additional cashback of up to ₹25,000 and an exclusive opportunity to win prizes of 5 crore in the form of privilege offers, shopping vouchers, sure-gifts, and discount vouchers.

Designed to cater to every budget and lifestyle need, the Lotus Deal Festival features 120+ leading global and domestic brands in categories spanning home entertainment, kitchen appliances, personal computing, mobile technology, audio systems and many more. Celebrating 25 years of trust that customers across 9 cities and 25 showrooms have in Lotus Electronics, the Lotus Deal Festival layers multiple benefits, such as expert in-store advice, express delivery, easy exchange, easy EMI, extended warranty, after-sales service support, alongside best company deals and best finance deals.

Commenting on the special sale, Gaurav Pahwa from Lotus Electronics, said, “Our Lotus Deal Festival is a celebration of our customers’ trust and our ambition to make technology accessible to all. By weaving together deep category-wise discounts, lucrative cashback schemes, and the excitement of a chance to win 5 crore in rewards, we, at Lotus Electronics, intend to redefine what festive shopping can be. The recent GST rate cuts make our festive offers even more rewarding for customers. This sale amplifies consumer joy through innovation, speed and service excellence, because at Lotus, every deal is designed to delight.”

Televisions anchor the event with savings soaring to 70%, cashbacks of upto ₹25,000 exchange bonuses of up to ₹2,000 and prices starting at just ₹9,999. Refrigerators come with up to 40% off, additional cashback of up to ₹20,000 and exchange benefit up to ₹2000 with prices starting from ₹8,999. Washing machines offer savings of up to 35% alongside up to ₹7,000 cashback and exchange credits of up to ₹1,500 and range starting from ₹10,999; while air conditioners available upto 50% off, additional cashback up to ₹4,000, and exchange benefits of up to ₹5,000, with effective entry points from ₹27,999.

On the personal computing front, customers can seize laptops at up to 50% off, enjoy up to ₹10,000 cashback and secure exchange values up to ₹5,000, with irresistible prices beginning at ₹31,499. Smartphone aficionados will find select handsets discounted by as much as 30%, earn up to ₹11,000 in cashback and offset costs through exchange value of up to ₹8,000, bringing certain models within reach from ₹7,999. For audio enthusiasts seeking immersive sound experiences, Lotus Deal Festival slashes prices up to 70%, adds up to ₹6,000 cashback, with premium systems starting at ₹1,799. Complementing these categories, kitchen precisions like convection microwave ovens come at up to 25% off, up to ₹1,000 cashback and entry prices from ₹6,499, while fashion-forward smartwatches come with up to 80% savings on select styles, all backed by Lotus Electronics’ hallmark express delivery and easy EMI plans.

Every purchase under the Lotus Deal Festival comes with the assurance of swift doorstep delivery and a seamless post-sale experience, thanks to Lotus Electronics’ Express Delivery guarantee and nationwide network of service centers. Consumers can further enhance their financial flexibility through lowcost EMI options across tenures, minimal upfront payments, and a hassle-free exchange program that accepts old devices at the time of purchase.

The Lotus Deal Festival runs from 22 September to 2 November 2025, on both platforms – online at www.lotuselectronics.com and at all Lotus Electronics retail outlets nationwide. Offers are valid while stocks lasts. Don’t miss the chance to experience breakthrough savings, exclusive rewards and effortless shopping, all under one festival.