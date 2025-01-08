Palomar Health CEO Diane Hansen Recognized Among San Diego’s Most Influential People in 2024 SD500 List

ESCONDIDO, CA — January 8, 2025 — Palomar Health is proud to announce that President & CEO Diane Hansen has been honored by the San Diego Business Journal as one of San Diego’s Most Influential People in its 2024 SD500 list. The list, honoring San Diego’s most influential and impactful business leaders, highlights Hansen’s exceptional leadership and her unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and accessibility throughout San Diego County and beyond.

With more than two decades of healthcare leadership, Hansen has been at the forefront of transforming Palomar Health into a model of excellence as California’s largest public healthcare district. Under her guidance, Palomar Health has redefined healthcare through strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the Behavioral Health Institute in partnership with Lifepoint Behavioral Health and the opening of the innovative Palomar Health Student Wellness Center at the University of San Diego.

“Being recognized among San Diego’s most influential leaders is truly humbling,” Hansen said. “It’s a testament to the dedicated team at Palomar Health and the unwavering commitment we share to reimagine healthcare and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Hansen’s influence extends beyond the healthcare system, with her active involvement in community advocacy and organizational leadership. Hansen serves on multiple boards, including the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation and the Palomar Health Foundation, championing partnerships that enhance public health outcomes that elevate the region’s healthcare standards.

During her tenure, Hansen has spearheaded a comprehensive vision for Palomar Health, aptly described by its mission to “heal, comfort and promote health in the communities it serves.” Her leadership has been instrumental in earning the organization recognition as one of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals for six consecutive years and positioning it as a leader in compassionate care, clinical innovation and community outreach.

Palomar Health’s impact under Hansen’s stewardship is far-reaching, with initiatives addressing the growing demand for mental health services, cutting-edge treatment options and proactive health education programs. Hansen’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence has solidified Palomar Health’s reputation as a trusted healthcare provider and a key player in San Diego’s future.

The inclusion of Diane Hansen in the San Diego Business Journal’s 2024 SD500 list underscores her pivotal role in shaping the region’s healthcare landscape and her enduring contributions to the wellbeing of the San Diego community. Palomar Health is honored by this distinction and the sizable, positive impact Diane Hansen has on the community.