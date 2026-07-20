Panasonic records 50 percentage growth in residential AC sales for 2026 summer season

New Delhi, July 20: Panasonic Life Solutions India announced that it registered 50 per cent Y-O-Y growth in residential air conditioner sales during the 2026 summer season, recording its highest-ever summer sales in India. The strong performance was driven by robust consumer demand across metro as well as Tier II and Tier III markets, supported by increasing preference for premium inverter air conditioners, connected cooling solutions and energy-efficient technologies.

The milestone reflects Panasonic’s continued focus on delivering innovative cooling solutions tailored to Indian consumers, backed by a growing portfolio of inverter and smart air conditioners, localized manufacturing, an expanding network reach, and a strong after-sales service ecosystem. Building on this momentum, Panasonic remains focused on strengthening its air conditioning business in India, reinforcing the country’s growing importance in the company’s global air conditioning strategy.

Commenting on the milestone, Hirokazu Kamoda, Managing Director, Panasonic HVAC and CC India, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said,

“India remains one of our most strategic growth markets globally, and recording this growth is a testament to the trust that Indian consumers have placed in our air conditioning solutions. We are confident about the long-term business potential in the country. As consumer demand for smart and energy-efficient cooling solutions continues to grow, we will continue to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and expand our portfolio with innovations that are designed for the evolving needs of Indian consumers.”

Commenting on the season’s performance, Abhishek Verma, Head – Product Marketing & Planning , Panasonic Life Solutions India, said,

“The strong response to our air conditioner portfolio this season reflects the growing demand for smart, energy-efficient and connected cooling solutions. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, we remain focused on delivering innovations that combine superior performance, convenience and reliability for Indian homes. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the long-term growth of the Indian room air conditioner market and will continue to strengthen our portfolio to meet evolving consumer needs.”

Earlier this year, Panasonic expanded its residential air conditioner portfolio with 57 new models featuring technologies such as DustBuster Technology, AI-powered Adaptive Thermal Comfort, Converti8™, MirAIe smart connectivity with Matter compatibility, and cooling performance at ambient temperatures of up to 55°C. The company said the portfolio has received encouraging response from consumers across metro and emerging markets.