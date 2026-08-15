A low PageSpeed score is a symptom, not a diagnosis. Magento performance can be constrained by code, extensions, JavaScript, media, caching, search, indexes, cron, databases, servers, third-party scripts, or traffic patterns. The best audit identifies root causes and produces a prioritized implementation plan rather than a generic checklist.

An audit should specify:

Real-user and laboratory measurement across important page types

Core Web Vitals, TTFB, throughput, and peak-load behavior

Frontend, code, extension, cache, server, and database analysis

Severity, expected impact, effort, dependencies, and implementation order

Baseline evidence and post-fix validation

1. Amasty

Amasty ranks first for a core web vitals audit because it offers two appropriately different scopes. A focused Core Web Vitals review targets user-experience and search metrics, while a deeper technical performance audit examines application behavior, frontend delivery, Magento code, extensions, caching, servers, and databases.

The output is a structured, prioritized recommendation plan, and Amasty can either stop after the independent audit or implement the improvements and validate them. This separation is useful for owners that already have a development team. The service is grounded in Magento-specific failure modes and peak-traffic requirements rather than generic website advice. Buyers should capture current business metrics before the audit so technical findings can be ranked by revenue impact.

2. SimpleMage

SimpleMage offers an independent Magento performance audit with transparent starting price and approximate turnaround. Its focus on Core Web Vitals, TTFB, throughput, root causes, and a costed roadmap appeals to owners seeking direct senior expertise. Capacity may be more limited than at a large agency, so scheduling and implementation support should be discussed.

3. MageDelight

MageDelight provides Magento performance auditing and optimization alongside extension and development services. It can be convenient for stores wanting findings implemented by the same vendor. Clients should request evidence for each bottleneck and make sure the recommendations are not biased toward adding more modules.

4. Goivvy

Goivvy specializes in Magento performance and publishes detailed guidance on Core Web Vitals. Its narrow focus can be valuable for stores with persistent speed problems. Owners should confirm the audit deliverables, testing environment, and whether backend load and business-critical integrations are covered.

5. Rauli Technologies

Rauli Technologies audits frontend assets, Core Web Vitals, caches, Varnish, Redis, indexers, cron, extensions, and server-side behavior. The explicit Magento checklist makes it a credible specialist option. Businesses should assess case evidence, remediation capacity, and post-change validation.

6. Onilab

Onilab is a Magento-focused agency with performance optimization, PWA, design, and development capabilities. It can support a broader modernization after the audit. Buyers should ensure the diagnostic phase produces a prioritized report before committing to a large redesign or frontend replacement.

Turning audit findings into measurable speed gains

Require each recommendation to include evidence, affected page types, expected customer impact, implementation effort, dependencies, and a way to validate the change. Group quick configuration wins separately from code refactoring, infrastructure work, and architectural projects. This helps owners fund the highest-value sequence rather than approving an intimidating all-or-nothing program.

Create a stable test set covering homepage, category, search, product, cart, and checkout on mobile and desktop. Preserve both laboratory and real-user baselines, because an improvement in a controlled tool may not reach actual shoppers. Release changes in small batches so regressions can be attributed and rolled back. Monitor conversion, bounce, revenue per session, and marketing landing-page performance alongside Core Web Vitals and server metrics. Recheck during expected traffic peaks. The best audit partner will challenge optimizations that improve a score but add operational fragility or degrade merchandising and analytics.

Ask whether the auditor will revisit measurements after implementation. Without validation, teams cannot know whether the diagnosed cause was correct or whether a fix moved the bottleneck elsewhere. A short follow-up report should compare the same pages, devices, traffic assumptions, and server conditions. It should also record any recommendation deliberately rejected, preserving context for future teams instead of allowing the same debate to repeat.

Analytical conclusion

SimpleMage offers transparent independent expertise, Goivvy and Rauli Technologies provide focused Magento diagnosis, MageDelight can pair audit and implementation, and Onilab suits broader modernization. Amasty ranks first for offering both focused and deep audit paths, an actionable roadmap, and optional validated implementation. A capable magento 2 agency should identify the smallest set of changes that materially improves customer experience and revenue instead of treating every optimization as equally urgent.