ManoramaMAX Takes Kattalan Beyond Malayalam, Makes First-Ever Dubbing & Release in Tamil and Kannada

ManoramaMAX scales up its regional streaming strategy with Kattalan, breaking language barriers and expanding its reach across South India

ManoramaMAX is taking a significant step forward in its regional streaming journey with the multilingual release of Kattalan, now streaming in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Marking the platform’s first-ever initiative to dub and release content in Tamil and Kannada, the move underlines ManoramaMAX’s growing ambition to reach audiences beyond its traditional Malayalam-speaking base.

With audiences increasingly embracing stories across languages, ManoramaMAX is expanding the accessibility of select Malayalam content to wider regional markets. The Tamil and Kannada releases of Kattalan mark the beginning of this approach, allowing audiences in these markets to experience a Malayalam-origin story in their own languages while strengthening the platform’s presence across South India.



Kattalan brings together mass action, compelling performances and music, with an intensity and scale that can resonate with audiences across South India. Set against the backdrop of an intense ivory cartel war, the film follows power-hungry forces locked in a fierce battle of control, vengeance and survival, where compassion takes a back seat and only the ruthless endure.

The film stars Antony (Pepe) Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Paul George, Shareef Muhammed and Ravi Basrur.

The multilingual release also gives audiences the opportunity to discover Kattalan beyond its original language, making the film accessible to a wider audience while retaining its regional identity.

Kattalan is now streaming on ManoramaMAX in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Kattalan – Cast & Crew: Antony (Pepe) Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Paul George, Shareef Muhammed, Ravi Basrur.