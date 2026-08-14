Zeus Hygia’s Metaberine® Clinical Study Published, Demonstrating Metabolic Health Benefits at just 200 mg Daily

The study reports improvements in glycemic control, GLP-1 response and lipid markers with bio-optimised berberine

Hyderabad, August 14, 2026: Zeus Hygia Lifesciences, an innovator in nutraceutical solutions, today announced the publication of a clinical study evaluating Metaberine®, its bio-optimised berberine formulation developed using proprietary BioSOLVE® Technology. Published in the International Journal of Clinical Trials, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial found that Metaberine® at 200 mg per day significantly improved multiple markers of metabolic health in adults at metabolic risk.

The study evaluated 36 healthy adults with fasting glucose levels of 100-125 mg/dL. Participants received Metaberine® 200 mg or placebo once daily for 14 days, followed by a seven-day washout period. The findings demonstrated significant improvements in fasting and postprandial glucose levels, along with enhanced GLP-1 response and favourable changes in lipid parameters.

Notably, fasting glucose decreased by 9.08 mg/dL with Metaberine® compared with 1.36 mg/dL with placebo, while glucose exposure and peak glucose levels also declined significantly. The study further reported a 29% increase in fasting GLP-1 and 22% increase in postprandial GLP-1 with Metaberine®. Total cholesterol and LDL-C also decreased, while HDL-C increased. The study reported 100% participant retention and no supplement-related adverse events during the trial.

“The publication of this clinical study marks an important milestone for Metaberine® and for our efforts to develop next-generation metabolic health solutions. The findings demonstrate that bio-optimised berberine can deliver meaningful metabolic benefits at just 200 mg per day, addressing one of the key limitations associated with conventional berberine formulations, high dosage requirements,” said Dr. Arunkanth Krishnakumar, Co-founder and CEO, Zeus Hygia Lifesciences.

Berberine has been widely studied for its role in glucose and lipid metabolism, but conventional formulations are limited by poor bioavailability and the need for substantially higher daily doses. Metaberine® uses Zeus Hygia’s BioSOLVE® Technology, a proprietary aqueous processing technology designed to enhance solubility and bioavailability, enabling a lower-dose formulation.

The findings support the potential of Metaberine® as a functional nutritional ingredient for metabolic wellness, particularly as demand grows for accessible and effective solutions supporting healthy glucose and lipid metabolism. The authors conclude that the results warrant further investigation of bio-optimised berberine in metabolic health applications.

Metaberine® is available for B2B applications across nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, OTC health products, pharmaceuticals, and contract manufacturing, enabling partners to develop next-generation metabolic wellness solutions.

The study is available in the International Journal of Clinical Trials:

https://www.ijclinicaltrials.com/index.php/ijct/article/view/1028?utm_source