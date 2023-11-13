Panasonic urges people to build new bonds this Diwali, says ‘Iss Tyohaar Jatao Pyaar’

With the message of #IssTyohaarJataoPyaar, Panasonic urged us to come together with not just our friends and family, but everyone around us, with a feeling of love and celebration on the occasion of Diwali .

Conceptualized and executed by Grapes and Hardcover, the campaign film highlights one such relationship. It is a long-running belief that landlord-tenant relationships or neighbour relationships aren’t the strongest in big cities. Building a relatable narrative of a contemporary working couple and their landlady, Panasonic sets out to challenge this notion, which ends with them celebrating Diwali together. It skillfully invokes the emotions of warmth and joy that go perfectly with the occasion.

Campaign link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=IDf1uWw5gcg