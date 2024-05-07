Paytient Appoints Joe Gabler as Chief Growth Officer

Columbia, Missouri – May 7, 2024— Paytient, the leading provider of health plan affordability solutions, announces today the addition of Joe Gabler as Chief Growth Officer. Joe is a senior executive and healthcare consumer payments pioneer with nearly 20 years of experience building companies around winning cultures. Joe will join Paytient to drive growth and expansion as the company continues to partner with leading employers, payers, and PBMs.,

Serving over 5,000 enterprise partners with nearly 25 million lives moving into 2025, Paytient welcomes Joe to scale its partnerships with mid-market employers, large commercial groups, leading payers, and Medicare plan sponsors to make healthcare more easily accessible for millions more Americans in the coming years.,

“The Medicare Prescription Payment Plan in 2025 means that smoothing out-of-pocket costs over time is becoming a standard of care for healthcare in the United States. Paytient is well positioned to serve as the leading platform giving Americans a better ability to access and afford care,” said Brian Whorley, Founder and CEO of Paytient. “As we prepare for the growth this will bring, Joe’s proven ability to scale teams and operations with winning cultures is a fantastic and critical addition to our leadership team.”,

“Paytient is improving healthcare with a strategy that puts choice and affordability in the hands of members, knowing they need to be at the heart of real change,” said Joe Gabler. “I’ve seen what can happen when people are empowered to care for their whole health, which is increasingly out of reach these days. I’m incredibly excited to join the amazing team at Paytient and passionately help expand the reach of this mission.”,

Joe spent the first 13 years of his career helping SPS Commerce (SPSC) grow from a small business to a hugely successful IPO and multi-billion dollar market value. There he held multiple operations, strategy, and growth management positions. The next 6 years saw him reinventing the healthcare benefits landscape, leveraging innovative consumer payments strategies at Solutran, now acquired by Optum. They built a market-leading payment network serving over half the Medicare Advantage market and processing billions of dollars yearly in consumer benefit payments. Paytient is excited to welcome Joe onto its executive leadership team and leverage his expertise to pursue new growth opportunities.