Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Strengthens Airway Management Training Through MANIPAL AIRCON 2026

Bhubaneswar, May 14, 2026: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar successfully hosted the 3rd Edition of MANIPAL AIRCON 2026 at Bhubaneswar, bringing together leading anaesthesiologists, critical care specialists, and airway management experts for a comprehensive academic conference focused on perioperative excellence and advanced airway care.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100 delegates including 25 distinguished faculties from various institutions , making it a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and skill enhancement. The event was graced by Chief Guest Dr Jitamitra Mishra, President, Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists Bhubaneswar City Branch, in the presence of Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director (South East), Manipal Hospitals.

The conference was organised under the leadership of Chairperson Dr Swarnamayee Sathpathy, with Dr Sujata Priyadarshini serving as the Organising Secretary and Dr Bhagya Ranjan Jena leading the Scientific Committee. Their collective efforts played a pivotal role in curating a high-quality academic programme that blended evidence-based learning with practical clinical training.

The scientific programme featured six insightful lectures covering both Basic Airway Management and Difficult Airway Management, with discussions centred on practical approaches, patient safety, emergency preparedness, and recent advancements in airway care. The conference also emphasised experiential learning through eight highly interactive hands-on workshops designed to strengthen clinical expertise in managing routine and complex airway scenarios. Key workshop sessions included Advanced Airway Simulation, Fibreoptic Intubation Techniques, Video laryngoscopy, Emergency Cricothyrotomy, Difficult Airway Algorithms, Ultrasound-Guided Airway Assessment, Airway Management in Critical Care, and Paediatric Airway Management. The workshops enabled delegates to gain practical exposure under the guidance of experienced faculty members and industry experts.