Pearl Polyurethane Systems launches Indian distribution hub to enhance customer connectivity

Dubai-headquartered Pearl Polyurethane Systems, a leader in polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, has announced its latest expansion milestone with the establishment of a distribution hub in Maharashtra, India. This distribution hub, complete with locally stored goods, will ensure short lead times and provide vastly improved services to Pearl’s customers in India. The new location marks a significant step in the company’s mission to extend its reach and better serve customers across the Indian subcontinent.

The latest addition to Pearl’s growing network of in-country facilities demonstrates the organisation’s belief the industry is a people-based business and proximity to customers is essential to providing the highest levels of service to customers. A local presence in the form of regional production, locally stored materials and an in-country sales team enables Pearl to connect with customers and offer the best polyurethane solutions to support their needs. While Pearl continues to grow and expand its offering to new territories, other companies in the same field are closing down offices and downsizing workforces to reduce costs. Pearl’s anti-cyclic approach to growth has proven, with the company’s ongoing expansion, that human relationships are still vital to the success of businesses within the PU sector and can be a differentiator in a competitive market.

Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Polyurethane Systems commented on the new hub’s launch: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new distribution hub in India, which will provide the type of personalised service and innovative PU-based solutions Pearl has become known for. As we react to the increased number of new client enquiries from this growing territory, our local team on the ground is well-positioned to provide world-class solutions to India-based clients and customising Pearl’s PU-based applications to suit local conditions. “As an independent system house chain, we are actively leveraging our strengths of agility and customer-centricity to better serve our global clientele. This is all part of our strategic PearlX2 growth strategy, which will see more office locations and distribution hubs opening in key international markets over the coming years, as more clients turn to Pearl for the unique type of tailormade solutions and technical support not available elsewhere,” added Kruczinna.

The establishment of the new distribution concept led by Suman Bandi, Pearl’s Business Development Manager, aligns seamlessly with the company’s vision of becoming a global leader in the PU sector and reinforces its dedication to making a positive global environmental impact. Bandi explained: “According to a report published by the International Energy Agency, the rapid growth of fossil fuel consumption has increased India’s annual CO2 emissions to become the third highest in the world. To reverse this trend, India is shifting towards greener industries and plans to reduce its total projected carbon emission by one billion metric tonnes by 2030. The country aims to reach net zero emissions by 2070 and meet 50 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030. This is a hugely significant moment for the global fight against climate change and gives Pearl an exciting opportunity to offer more sustainable PU insulation systems and engage policymakers within the country and help India achieve its sustainability goals.”

Focusing on sustainability initiatives, Pearl’s R&D team won the Innovative Insulation Project of the Year 2021 award for launching the first R&D initiative of its type in the Middle East, and again in 2022 for launching its new, more sustainable, low lambda insulation product, achieving an overall improvement of up to 20 per cent in insulation performance over comparable products. Pearl is also a lifetime member of the Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA), enabling the company to bring its range of award-winning PU systems to new and growing markets such as India and further afield. Pearl actively participated in COP28 to share its expertise in global climate reform discussions to support the global goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Pearl offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane formulations and prepolymers for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams and elastomers.