Pee Safe’s ‘Power Queens’ Initiative Empowers Women Athletes with Hygiene & Care at the 38th National Games

New Delhi, 14th February 2025: Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand is proud to champion the cause of women’s hygiene and confidence at the 38th National Games as the official Hygiene & Wellbeing Partner. With the ‘Power Queens’ initiative, Pee Safe is breaking barriers and redefining what it means to compete with confidence on and off the field.

Through this initiative, Pee Safe has provided game-changing essentials to young athletes ensuring they have access to sustainable and high-quality hygiene products. Each athlete received a specially curated ‘Power Queen’ bag filled with biodegradable sanitary pads, toilet seat sanitizers, intimate wipes and underarm roll-ons designed to keep them at their best, both mentally and physically.

Mr. Troy Douglas, International Athlete and Head coach Inspire Institute of Sports, emphasized the significance of addressing menstrual hygiene in sports: “For me as a coach, it’s not just about hygiene but understanding the needs of young female athletes. When a young lady is on her period, we must work together to ensure she feels supported. I am honored to stand behind this initiative, and our coaching staff is committed to making sure our female athletes are cared for both mentally and physically.” Ms. Bharathi BL, International Athlete and Vice President of the Karnataka Athletic Association also shared her appreciation for Pee Safe’s initiative: “Being in the sports arena for a long time can be hectic and hygiene is a major concern. I have personally used Pee Safe’s products, and they have been a game-changer for me. Seeing Pee Safe actively supporting women in sports is truly inspiring. Their products help women of all ages stay confident, and I am also proud to be a Power Queen.”

The initiative has received strong support from athletes, coaches and officials alike, reinforcing the importance of hygiene in high-performance sports.