PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Champions National School Safety Program with Expert Consultations

October 01, 2025: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) convened a high-level roundtable at PHD House today as part of its initiative to develop a comprehensive national program on school safety. This consultative exercise brings together educators, safety experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to build a cohesive framework for integrating safety into the school curriculum, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The discussions focused on key areas critical to establishing safer learning environments, including curriculum integration, digital safety, emotional well-being, practical safety drills, and stakeholder engagement. This exercise is a foundational step towards organizing a structured program that aims to embed safety awareness and practices into everyday school life across India.

Highlights of the Roundtable Discussions:

· Curriculum Integration: Incorporating safety as a core element in school curricula to raise awareness from an early age.

· Digital and Emotional Safety: Addressing emerging challenges such as cyber risks, mental health, and emotional resilience.

· Practical Initiatives: Implementing safety drills, hackathons, campaigns, and student-led monitoring committees.

· Stakeholder Collaboration: Engaging parents, educators, industry partners, and government bodies to ensure effective implementation.

· Recognition and Certification: Establishing awards and a “Safety-Certified School” system to incentivize compliance and encourage best practices.

Expert Contributions:

· Ms. Oshima Mathur, Principal, NAVY Children School, emphasized bridging safety disparities between rural and urban schools through the Hub & Spoke model, ensuring standardized resources and audits.

· Ms. Archana Minocha, Principal, Mothers Global School, highlighted the importance of student-led initiatives and urgent intervention on digital-age safety concerns and mental health.

· Mr. Deepak Singhal from SAMA proposed introducing safety as a practical subject promoting experiential learning applicable beyond schools.

· Ms. Nidhi, Principal, Ridge Valley School, stressed the significance of cyber safety, parent engagement, and emotional wellness as integral components.

· Mr. R.C. Sharma, Former Director, Delhi Fire Services, advocated for industry partnerships to provide training and ongoing safety audits aligned with national standards.

· Ms. Urmimala, Principal, Summer Fields School, underscored the critical role of home-based safety practices complemented by school efforts.

· Dr. Usha Ram, Ex. Principal, Laxman Public School, recommended comprehensive safety training for students, teachers, and parents, alongside a formal recognition framework.

· Mr. Hemant Sapra, Global President of KS Group and Chair of PHDCCI’s Safety & Fire Taskforce, called for mandatory integration of safety practices in the CBSE curriculum and annual publication of updated safety protocols by schools.

· Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, announced ongoing dialogues with CBSE and government officials to fast-track the program’s national rollout.

The PHDCCI’s upcoming safety program will prioritize embedding safety education into school curricula, enhancing digital and emotional safety standards, fostering parent and student engagement, collaborating with industry experts for training, and implementing recognition mechanisms. The initiative aims to build safer, more resilient schools by aligning with NEP directives and leveraging the Hub & Spoke model for scalable impact.

Through this exercise and the subsequent program, PHDCCI reaffirms its commitment to creating safer educational environments across India by mobilizing multi-sector partnerships and policy advocacy.