Kult Krazy Sale Witnesses 4X Growth, Redefines Beauty Shopping Trends with Global and Homegrown Bestsellers

October 1, 2025: This recent Kult Krazy Sale held between September 16th and 21st has set new standards in India’s e-beauty retail. The platform saw four-time expansion in average daily order numbers across six event days. The massive response further cements Kult’s growing status as a destination of choice among Indian customers looking both for tried global brands and upcoming Indian favorites.

Sales were spurred by a powerhouse roster of brands, led by Wishcare, Bioderma, COSRX, Swiss Beauty, PAC, and Rare Beauty. These brands not only reflect India’s obsession with international icons but also reflect growing demand across innovative domestic names. At the category level, moisturizers, hair serums, face washes, and blushes topped shopping lists, supporting simultaneous demand for skincare essentials and makeup must-haves.

Amongst the defining moments from the sale was the massive traction for global beauty movements. K-Beauty from South Korea and J-Beauty from Japan remained top-of-mind for consumers, and Filipino beauty products saw promising entries into India. This not only translates to expansion of horizons for Indian customers but also makes Kult a cultural ambassador bridging global beauty experiences to domestic customers.

The sale illustrated a distinct trend wherein consumers gravitated towards both international cult favorites and innovations originating from India, thereby highlighting an evolved beauty market that prioritizes diversity, efficacy, and innovation. This equilibrium suggests that while Indian consumers are enthusiastic about exploring trending formats from around the globe, they simultaneously exhibit confidence in homegrown brands that provide value and relevance.

“Seeing Indian shoppers embrace both international icons and homegrown heroes during the Kult Krazy Days Sale has been incredible. It reaffirms our belief that customers want variety, authenticity, and innovation, and Kult is proud to be the platform that delivers all of this with excitement and trust.” said Karishma Singh, Founder, Kult.

With active interactions across all digital touchpoints, Kult Krazy Sale showcased the platform’s capability to generate an interactive discovery-led buying experience. The successful six-day campaign not only generated record transactions but also elevated Kult’s engagement with India’s modern beauty community.

With the huge success of the Krazy Sale, Kult is all set to launch their second major beauty extravaganza the Kult Kracker Sale from 10th to 14th October. Bigger and better than before with an additional larger array of offers, brands, and special introductions, the event this time is all set to generate huge excitement among buyers from all over India.