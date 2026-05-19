PM Modi receives Norway’s highest honour during Oslo ceremony

May 19: In a special ceremony held in Oslo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit by His Majesty King Harald V of Norway.

In a special ceremony hosted in Oslo, His Majesty King Harald V of Norway conferred upon Prime Minister @narendramodi the ‘Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit’. pic.twitter.com/mG1gKq9NzT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 18, 2026

The honour is one of Norway’s highest distinctions and recognises PM Modi’s role in strengthening India–Norway relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.

The award was presented during the Prime Minister’s official visit to Norway, reflecting the warm and longstanding ties between the two nations. The ceremony highlighted the growing partnership built on shared priorities such as clean energy, sustainable development, innovation, and climate action.

The recognition comes amid broader discussions aimed at deepening bilateral engagement and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, reinforcing the strong and evolving relationship between India and Norway.