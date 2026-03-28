PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar; Real Estate Market Poised for Structural Shift

New Delhi, March 28 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the much-anticipated Noida International Airport at Jewar, marking a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development and boosting prospects for the National Capital Region’s real estate sector.

The airport, located in Greater Noida, is expected to emerge as one of North India’s largest aviation hubs, enhancing regional connectivity and catalyzing economic growth across western Uttar Pradesh. Experts believe the development will have a transformative impact on the real estate landscape, particularly along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and surrounding micro-markets.

Industry stakeholders note that the inauguration signals a shift from speculative investments to more end-user-driven demand, supported by improved infrastructure and connectivity.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Jerath, President – Sales & Marketing, Smartworld Developers, said, “Noida, once seen as a future growth corridor, has now begun to translate into real demand, especially across the expressway belt, and the inauguration of the Noida International Airport marks a clear inflection point for the region. The market is expected to gradually move beyond speculative activity toward more structured, design-led developments. A shift towards more end-user-driven demand is already visible and will only strengthen further, supported by better infrastructure, improved connectivity, and rising lifestyle expectations.”

He further added that the Noida Expressway, due to its strategic proximity to the airport, is fast emerging as one of the most prominent real estate corridors in NCR. “In line with this shift, our recent launch in Sector 98, Noida, ‘Smartworld Residences by Elie Saab’ brings a globally recognised, design-led approach, reflecting the growing preference for branded living experiences and a more evolved lifestyle offering,” Jerath said.

Real estate analysts suggest that enhanced connectivity through the new airport, along with upcoming infrastructure projects such as road expansions and metro connectivity, will drive both residential and commercial demand in the region. The focus is expected to increasingly tilt toward premium, lifestyle-oriented developments catering to aspirational homebuyers.

The inauguration of the Jewar airport is thus being seen not just as an infrastructure upgrade, but as a catalyst that could redefine urban growth patterns in the NCR, positioning Noida and its adjoining areas as key real estate and investment destinations in the coming years.