Portronics Introduces Adapto 100: The Ultimate 100W GaN Charger for Seamless Power Delivery

New Delhi, February 7, 2025: Portronics, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, is excited to announce the launch of the Adapto 100, a revolutionary 100W GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger designed to simplify the way we power our devices. The Adapto 100 is the ultimate universal charger, compatible with laptops, tablets, and smartphones, all in one compact and efficient package. Whether you’re looking to simplify your workstation, a frequent traveler, a professional working across devices, or someone looking for a clutter-free charging solution, this powerful adapter is built to meet all your needs.

Why Adapto 100?

In today’s fast-paced digital age, we rely heavily on our electronic devices to stay connected, productive, and entertained. Having to carry multiple chargers for different devices has long been a source of frustration for many. Adapto 100 aims to change that by offering a single, versatile charger that can power all your essential gadgets. Powered by advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, it provides faster charging, better energy efficiency, and superior heat dissipation. With two USB-C Power Delivery ports and one USB-A Quick Charge port, users can charge up to three devices simultaneously. The Adapto 100 intelligently distributes power to meet varying charging needs, from laptops to smaller gadgets.

“The launch of Adapto 100 marks a significant step toward a more convenient and sustainable way of charging our devices. By reducing the need for multiple chargers, Adapto 100 not only simplifies our lives but also contributes to an eco-friendlier approach to using technology,” said Jasmeet Singh, Founder & Director, Portronics.

What makes Adapto 100 the Ultimate solution for charging worries?