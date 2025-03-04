Pragati Software Powers Workforce Transformation with HR Tech & IT Training, Gearing Up for 2025 Growth

Mumbai, India March 04th, 2025: Pragati Software Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in corporate IT training with over 34 years of industry expertise, has reported steady consolidation in 2024 despite a somewhat difficult year for the IT industry. It seems poised for robust growth in 2025 on the back of strategic initiatives and a strong focus on latest and high-demand technologies. Renowned for its customized training solutions and commitment to excellence, Pragati Software continues to empower leading corporations with cutting-edge learning experiences tailored to evolving industry needs.

Steady Performance in 2024

In 2024, Pragati Software withstood the challenges of slowdown in the IT sector, driven by its agile approach to digital transformation and its focus on delivering high-quality, customized training programs. The company successfully catered to the growing demand for upskilling in emerging technologies, enabling organizations to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For example, its strategic focus on training in AI-ML (including Generative AI, AI Governance, programming with OpenAI API), Data visualization tools, Blockchain, Agile software development methodologies paid off well with clients, especially in the BFSI sector, where the demand for such training programs remained high.

Similarly, the company also augmented its offerings in the subjects of Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Internet of Things, which also contributed significantly to the company’s performance, reinforcing Pragati Software’s position as a market leader in corporate IT training.

Strategic vision for 2025

Building on its resilient performance of 2024, Pragati Software is poised for strong growth in 2025, with plans to introduce a range of innovative initiatives designed to enhance learning experiences and drive business growth. Key strategic priorities for the year include:

● Thought Leadership and Industry Influence: Pragati Software aims to strengthen its presence as a thought leader in the IT training space through further strengthening of relationships with key customers, acquiring new customers from the growing sectors with strong demand (such as BFSI, and healthcare industries), new online training modules on leading MOOC platforms, speaking engagements by the top leadership, aggressive expansion into other cities with large concentration of IT, KPO, BFSI companies.

● Enhanced Employee Engagement: With a commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning, the company is also strengthening its HR function. It is utilizing the services of a senior HR professional as a consultant CHRO. The company plans to have quarterly offsites, Fun Fridays, employee-led hobby groups, in addition to the existing HR activities such as Town Halls, recognition and reward programs, birthday and anniversary celebrations. Some other activities will be made more organized and regular such as Casual Coffee Chats with Directors, and surprise perks.

● Professional Development Activities. The company has been actively pursuing activities in this field, including leadership development programs, cross-team knowledge sharing sessions, soft skills training programs, and these will be strengthened further. In addition, the company plans to launch guest speaker series, book club for continuous learning, hackathons and innovation challenges, and peer mentorship programs.

● Client-Centric Expansion: Pragati Software plans to expand its client base and deepen existing relationships by offering periodic webinars (to help in lead generation), specialized workshops (paid and free), customized training modules, consulting + training bundles.

● Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: In 2025, the company will pursue strategic collaborations to broaden its reach and impact, leveraging synergies with BFSI sector companies to collaborate on AI and analytics training for specialized areas such as risk management, fraud detection, and customer insights. Similar partnerships will be explored with healthcare, manufacturing and automotive firms, retail and e-commerce companies. The company also has plans to explore partnerships with universities and EdTech platforms, technology companies, as well as Skill India, Nasscom, FICCI Flo, and NSDC.

Reflecting on the achievements of 2024 and the strategic vision for 2025, Mr. Pradyumn Sharma, CEO of Pragati Software, stated, “2024 has been a transformative year for us, marked by steady performance and consolidation in the face of slowdown in the IT industry. Our commitment to delivering excellence and staying ahead of industry trends has enabled us to empower organizations with the skills required for digital success. In 2025, we aim to scale new heights by expanding our offerings, enhancing client relationships, and driving innovation in corporate IT training. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain dedicated to our mission of empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital world.”

Pragati Software’s ongoing commitment to delivering excellence and its strategic vision for 2025 ensures that it remains at the forefront of corporate IT training in India. The company’s focus on quality, agility, and adaptability continues to resonate with its clients, driving sustainable growth and industry leadership.