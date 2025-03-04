NMDC STEEL Ltd. Awarded “Conformité Européenne” (CE) Certification by TUV NORD

Nagarnar, 04th March 2025: NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has been awarded the prestigious “Conformité Européenne” (CE) Certificate for its product mix under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) category by the European Union Notified Certification Body (TUV NORD). The CE Certification certifies that the produce of NSL conforms to European standards of Quality.

An elated Shri MNVS Prabhakar, Executive Director & Head NSL Steel Plant, Nagarnar said, “This remarkable achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. This milestone would not have been possible without the relentless efforts, dedication, and collaboration of all concerned teams.”

The CE certification is mandatory for a steel producer to be able to export its produce to European countries. Likewise, this certification would enable suppliers of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) who manufacture steel products for export to Europe to source steel from NSL thereby enabling NSL to further expand its domestic customer base.

The award of certification was made possible by the collective efforts of a team led by Mr. Rajan Kumar, General Manager (Mineral Processing) with member executives drawn from Quality, Production Planning & Plant Control, Steel Melting Shop, Thin Slab Caster, Hot Strip Mill, Sales and Despatch.