Autorun Officially Inaugurates First OMODA & JAECOO Showroom in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 04th March 2025: Autorun, the exclusive dealer of OMODA & JAECOO in Dubai, has officially opened the brand’s first showroom in Dubai on Al Ittihad Road. The grand opening event was held in the presence of representatives of both companies along an elite of media members and influencers. The new showroom will provide customers with an immersive experience of the brand’s cutting-edge vehicles and innovative mobility solutions.

The Al Ittihad Road showroom is the first in a series of dedicated retail spaces for OMODA & JAECOO in the UAE, with another flagship showroom set to open later this year on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The state-of-the-art facility will showcase the brand’s latest models, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, along with a comprehensive aftersales service to ensure an exceptional customer experience.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented on the occasion: “The grand opening of our first showroom in Dubai, in partnership with Autorun, marks a significant step in our expansion across the UAE. With innovation at the core of OMODA & JAECOO, we are dedicated to providing intelligent and future-ready mobility solutions tailored to the needs of the region. We are confident that Autorun’s expertise will enhance our ability to deliver a premium experience to our customers.” Ali Alshamali, Chairman of Autorun, added: “We are honoured to celebrate the grand opening of OMODA & JAECOO’s first showroom in Dubai, strengthening our partnership as the brand’s exclusive dealer in the emirate. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey, where we bring world-class automotive solutions to the UAE market. With our deep industry expertise and a commitment to innovation, we look forward to redefining the customer experience for OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent and stylish vehicles.”

With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and intelligent design, OMODA & JAECOO is reshaping the UAE automotive landscape, offering premium vehicles that cater to modern drivers’ evolving needs. The grand opening of the Al Ittihad showroom represents the next chapter in the brand’s regional expansion, bringing a new era of automotive excellence to Dubai.