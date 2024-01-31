Pre Budget quote on behalf of Ms Sheetal Bhalerao

By Ms Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd.
“The industry seeks that the upcoming budget will set the ground for shaping the macro-level landscape of the food and beverages sector, both domestically and in terms of export. We foresee a great potential for growth and expansion of Indian brands in global markets. It would be a great indicator to the industry if the interim budget gives concrete directions benefiting the Indian F&B sector with regards to trade policies, export incentives, and infrastructure development. In particular, we are hopeful that these positive measures will drive ready-to-eat and frozen food segments. The budget’s support for these segments could further bolster our position in the global market and drive increased export opportunities. We are optimistic that the Government will recognize the significance of the food and beverages sector and introduce measures that will propel the industry towards greater heights.”