Price Heat, Election Jitters Dent Land Deals in Q2 2024, Just 25 for 325+ Acres

Mumbai 21 July 2024: The general elections and the heated land prices seem to have dented the appetite for land acquisition for developers and other entities in the second quarter of 2024. The number of land deals closed in Q2 2024 came down to 25 transactions for 325+ acres’ area, finds Latest ANAROCK data. In contrast, Q1 2024 saw approx. 29 land deals for 721+ acres closed across the country.

Dr. Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head – Research & Advisory, ANAROCK Group, states that from across cities, Bengaluru topped in the number of land deals. “The city saw 9 separate deals for approx. 114 acres closed in Q2 2024. All deals are proposed for residential developments. Gurugram followed, remaining a hot market for land deals in Q2 2024. As many as 7 deals for over 77.5 acres were closed here in this period for residential development and agriculture.”

Of the total land deals closed in Q2 2024 (Apr.-June), over 17 for 163+ acres have been proposed for residential developments. Agriculture, mixed-use development, data centers, logistics parks, industrial, and retail saw one deal each.

Proposed Development in Q2 2024 Area (acres) No. of Deals City Agriculture 18 1 Gurugram Data Centre 48 1 Hyderabad Industrial 3.32 1 Mumbai Logistic Park 27 1 Chennai Mixed-Use 11 1 Pune Residential 163.25 17 Gurugram, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Ahmedabad Residential SRA 12.2 1 Thane Retail 1.2 1 Mumbai Not yet Decided 41 1 Bengaluru

Source: ANAROCK Research

“While Bengaluru continues to be a hotbed for residential development, Gurugram has also upped its game,” says Dr. Thakur. “Demand has been soaring here in the last couple of years, and developers are able to sell units in new projects very quickly post launch. Mumbai, which topped in land deals in the previous quarters, saw just 2 land deals closed in Q2 2024 – one for industrial purposes and the other for retail development.”

Cities No. of Deals in Q2 2024 Approx. Size (acres) Gurugram 7 77.5 Mumbai 2 4.52 Bengaluru 9 114.13 Hyderabad 1 48 Pune 2 27.5 Chennai 1 27 Thane 2 24.95 Ahmedabad 1 1.37 Total 25 324.97

Source: ANAROCK Research

Land Deals in H1 2024

On the other hand, land deals data trends for the first half of 2024 are more upbeat. As many as 54 deals for 1,045+ acres were closed in the period across the country. In contrast, approx. 46 deals for 950+ acres were closed in the corresponding period last year (H1 2023).