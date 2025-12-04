Prodocs Solutions Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 8, 2025

Mumbai, December 4, 2025 – Prodocs Solutions Limited, a fast-growing non-voice IT Enabled Services (ITES/BPO) company, announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Bid/Offer will open on Monday, December 8, 2025, and close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with an Anchor Investor bidding window scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025.
Prodocs Solutions Limited operates across four core verticals—Title Services, e-Publishing, Indexing Services, and Business Services (Finance & Accounting, Litigation Support)—serving clients primarily in the United States and Australia. The Company has over 1,100+ employees across its delivery centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, supported by on-shore project management capabilities in California through eData Solutions Inc, in which it holds a 60% stake.
The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022, ensuring strong standards in quality, environmental management, and information security.
IPO Details
Offer Size:
oTotal Offer: Up to 20,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each
oFresh Issue: Up to 16,00,000 equity shares
oOffer for Sale: Up to 4,00,000 equity shares
oPre-Issue Shares: 54,50,000 Equity Shares
oPost-Issue Shares: Up to 70,50,000 Equity Shares
IPO Timeline
oAnchor Investor: December 5, 2025
oOpen: December 8, 2025
oClose: December 10, 2025
oListing: BSE SME Platform
Offer Comprises
oMarket Maker Reservation: 1,00,000 Equity Shares
oNet Offer to Public: 19,00,000 Equity Shares
Allocation Breakdown
A. QIB Portion
oNot more than 9,30,000 Equity Shares
Of which:
oAnchor Investor Portion: Up to 5,58,000 Equity Shares
oNet QIB Portion (post-anchor): Up to 3,72,000 Equity Shares
B. Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Up to 3,00,000 Equity Shares
C. Retail Individual Investors (RII): Up to 6,70,000 Equity Shares
Note: The above allocations will be finalised upon basis of allotment.
Utilisation of Net Proceeds
|
Particulars
|
Amount
(₹ in lakhs)
|
Design, development, implementation & support for a tailored software solution
|
443.15
|
Funding capital expenditure for IT equipment, computer hardware, and ancillary systems
|
392.69
|
Repayment / prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings
|
376.65
|
Funding working capital requirements
|
450.00
|
General corporate purposes
|
[●]
|
Total
|
[●]
Offer Intermediaries
oBook Running Lead Manager: Cumulative Capital Private Limited
oRegistrar to the Offer: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Formerly Link Intime India Private Limited)
Management Commentary
Ms. Nidhi Parth Sheth, Managing Director, said: “This IPO marks an important milestone for Prodocs as we strengthen our global capabilities and expand our technology-driven service delivery. The funds will enable us to invest deeper into software solutions, IT infrastructure, and working capital resilience.”
Mr. Swapnilsagar Vithalani, Director & Co-founder of Cumulative Capital Private Limited, added: “Prodocs Solutions operates in a high-growth, specialized segment of the ITES industry. Its strong track record, international footprint, and ISO-backed processes make this IPO compelling for investors looking at scalable offshore service models.”
About Prodocs Solutions Limited
Prodocs Solutions Limited is a diversified non-voice IT Enabled Services company headquartered in Mumbai. The Company serves clients in the U.S. and Australia across Title Services, Indexing, e-Publishing, Finance & Accounting support, and Litigation Support. Backed by ISO-certified operations, dual delivery centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and onshore U.S. capabilities, Prodocs delivers scalable, tech-enabled offshore solutions.
Disclaimer:
Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.