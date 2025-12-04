Prodocs Solutions Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 8, 2025

Mumbai, December 4, 2025 – Prodocs Solutions Limited, a fast-growing non-voice IT Enabled Services (ITES/BPO) company, announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Bid/Offer will open on Monday, December 8, 2025, and close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with an Anchor Investor bidding window scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025.

Prodocs Solutions Limited operates across four core verticals—Title Services, e-Publishing, Indexing Services, and Business Services (Finance & Accounting, Litigation Support)—serving clients primarily in the United States and Australia. The Company has over 1,100+ employees across its delivery centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, supported by on-shore project management capabilities in California through eData Solutions Inc, in which it holds a 60% stake.

The Company is certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022, ensuring strong standards in quality, environmental management, and information security.

IPO Details

Offer Size:

oTotal Offer: Up to 20,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each 

oFresh Issue: Up to 16,00,000 equity shares 

oOffer for Sale: Up to 4,00,000 equity shares 

oPre-Issue Shares: 54,50,000 Equity Shares 

oPost-Issue Shares: Up to 70,50,000 Equity Shares 

IPO Timeline

oAnchor Investor: December 5, 2025 

oOpen: December 8, 2025 

oClose: December 10, 2025 

oListing: BSE SME Platform  

Offer Comprises

oMarket Maker Reservation: 1,00,000 Equity Shares 

oNet Offer to Public: 19,00,000 Equity Shares 

Allocation Breakdown

A. QIB Portion

oNot more than 9,30,000 Equity Shares 

Of which:

oAnchor Investor Portion: Up to 5,58,000 Equity Shares 

oNet QIB Portion (post-anchor): Up to 3,72,000 Equity Shares 

B. Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Up to 3,00,000 Equity Shares

C. Retail Individual Investors (RII): Up to 6,70,000 Equity Shares

Note: The above allocations will be finalised upon basis of allotment.

Utilisation of Net Proceeds

Particulars

Amount

(₹ in lakhs)

Design, development, implementation & support for a tailored software solution

443.15

Funding capital expenditure for IT equipment, computer hardware, and ancillary systems

392.69

Repayment / prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings

376.65

Funding working capital requirements

450.00

General corporate purposes

[●]

Total

[●]

Offer Intermediaries

oBook Running Lead Manager: Cumulative Capital Private Limited 

oRegistrar to the Offer: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Formerly Link Intime India Private Limited) 

Management Commentary

Ms. Nidhi Parth Sheth, Managing Director, said: “This IPO marks an important milestone for Prodocs as we strengthen our global capabilities and expand our technology-driven service delivery. The funds will enable us to invest deeper into software solutions, IT infrastructure, and working capital resilience.”

 Mr. Swapnilsagar Vithalani, Director & Co-founder of Cumulative Capital Private Limited, added: “Prodocs Solutions operates in a high-growth, specialized segment of the ITES industry. Its strong track record, international footprint, and ISO-backed processes make this IPO compelling for investors looking at scalable offshore service models.”

About Prodocs Solutions Limited

Prodocs Solutions Limited is a diversified non-voice IT Enabled Services company headquartered in Mumbai. The Company serves clients in the U.S. and Australia across Title Services, Indexing, e-Publishing, Finance & Accounting support, and Litigation Support. Backed by ISO-certified operations, dual delivery centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and onshore U.S. capabilities, Prodocs delivers scalable, tech-enabled offshore solutions.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.