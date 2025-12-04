India’s Deaf Cricketers to Face UAE in T20 Series, Mohammad Imran Joins as Fitness Coach

The Indian Deaf Cricket Team is set to tour the United Arab Emirates for a bilateral T20 series, marking an important international assignment for the side. The tour aims to strengthen competitive exposure and prepare the team for upcoming global events.

Ahead of the tour, Mohammad Imran has been appointed as the new fitness trainer of the team. His inclusion is expected to enhance the players’ physical conditioning and overall performance during the tour.

The series is seen as a key step in boosting the profile of deaf cricket and providing valuable international experience to Indian players.