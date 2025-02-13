Prozo Expands Presence in North India with 45,000 Sq. Ft. Fulfillment Centre in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 13th, 2025 : Prozo, one of India’s fastest-growing full-stack supply chain company, has operationalized a cutting-edge 45,000 sq. ft. multi-client fulfillment centre (FC) in Gurgaon, marking its fifth facility in the north region. Designed to meet the growing demands of e-commerce, retail, and enterprise clients, the new facility is equipped with enterprise-grade infrastructure and advanced technological capabilities.

Strategically located in the bustling industrial hub of Gurgaon, the new FC boasts state-of-the-art features, including fire safety compliance, high load-bearing capacity, and seamless integration with Prozo’s proprietary technology stack. The facility will provide clients with real-time inventory tracking, AI-driven demand forecasting, and enhanced SLA adherence.

“Our expansion in Gurgaon with this 5th facility underlines Prozo’s commitment to strengthening our clients’ supply chain networks and ensuring operational excellence,” said Dr Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO, Prozo. “This facility underscores our ability to deliver precision logistics at scale, supported by cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions. Our vision of reaching 10 million square feet of smart warehouses is reinforced by policy tailwinds such as infrastructure spending, rail electrification, and GST simplification, which will drive a 20-25% reduction in logistics costs—accelerating India’s $2 trillion e-commerce growth”.

In the past year alone, Prozo has operationalized 12 fulfillment centres across India, taking its current total to 40 facilities, covering over 2 million sq. ft. It is well on its way to solidifying its position as India’s most trusted full-stack supply chain partner.