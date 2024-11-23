Puma Reimagines Modern Retail With Las Vegas Flagship Store Unveiling

November 23, 2024,Somerville, Mass., United States : PUMA has officially opened the doors to its second North American flagship store in Las Vegas at the BLVD Las Vegas. The 25,000-square-foot retail space, which spans an impressive three stories, redefines what it means to be a brick-and-mortar location in today’s rapidly evolving digital world.

“I am thrilled that we are opening a state-of-the-art flagship store in Las Vegas as part of our brand elevation strategy. Located along the iconic Las Vegas Strip, this flagship allows us to expand PUMA’s presence in North America to connect with U.S consumers and international visitors alike,” said Arne Freundt, Chief Executive Officer of PUMA. “I believe that our new Las Vegas Flagship is essential for conveying the true character of our PUMA Brand and for creating an immersive, interactive shopping experience as it will redefine in-person shopping by seamlessly merging sports performance, latest fashion trends, and technology.”

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, this shopping destination reimagines the modern retail experience with a variety of immersive and interactive features powered by cutting-edge technology. Each one has been thoughtfully designed to be fully inclusive and immersive. It offers customers attractions such as a professional F1 racing simulator, an interactive arcade, and a customization studio where customers can personalize apparel and footwear. The store also features the best products PUMA has to offer, including sportstyle, basketball, motorsport, golf, running, training, soccer and kids, as well as collections designed by select brand ambassadors and athletes and various hosted special events and experiences that pay homage to Las Vegas.

“Opening our second North American flagship store in Las Vegas is a big step for PUMA’s growth in North America, especially with the city buzzing for the F1 race,” said Bob Philion, President of PUMA North America. “Las Vegas is a booming sports city that attracts millions of visitors each year and is a global destination for entertainment and fashion. Having a flagship presence in Las Vegas will help us to connect with our customers from all over the world in unique and meaningful ways.”

PUMA’s flagship store is located within BLVD Las Vegas, a new development that is currently the largest standalone retail and entertainment-fueled destination on The Strip. Schimenti Construction, Nathan Colkitt of Colkitt Architecture, and the internal PUMA team led the construction and design of PUMA at BLVD Las Vegas. The development from Gindi Capital, led by CEO Eli Gindi and CFO Jack Braha, offers shoppers and sports enthusiasts access to premier retail shops, rooftop and outdoor entertainment, and easy access to rideshare drop-off and pick-up locations.

Key features of the space include:

Immersive Motorsports Zone: Highlighting PUMA’s longstanding commitment to motorsports and capitalizing on Las Vegas’ excitement for F1, customers can take the wheel of a professional-grade F1 racing simulator and virtually race down the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

Interactive PUMA Arcade: Customers of the flagship are encouraged to check out the interactive PUMA Arcade during their shopping experience, which features RUN, GOLF, and SOCCER experiences.

PUMA x YOU customization studio: PUMA has once again partnered with renowned artists and designers to bring its sought-after customization studio to the store. Consumers can create and personalize PUMA footwear, apparel and accessories using patchwork, embroidery, direct to garment printing, LED printing on footwear, and many other creative mediums.

New Personalizations on the PUMAPP: When shopping on the show floor, customers are encouraged to create a personalized profile on the PUMAPP to engage in an immersive, one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The app also tracks all PUMA Arcade activity and creates shareable content from each user’s experience.

Exclusive Vegas-Inspired Apparel: Customers won’t want to miss the VEGAS SHOP, where they can win prizes by pulling the lever on the video wall slot machine, and shop for unique Las Vegas-specific apparel and footwear.

PUMA SELECT Zone: Shop the latest PUMA SELECT collaborations and step into the realm of exclusive style.

To celebrate the official grand opening of PUMA’s Las Vegas flagship store, PUMA executives were joined by PUMA Golfer Rickie Fowler and PUMA Football athlete Xavi Simons for a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon. The Las Vegas location is PUMA’s second flagship store in North America, the first is located at 609 Fifth Avenue in New York City. It features an array of lifestyle pieces as well as innovative technology that creates an interactive experience for visitors.

The PUMA Las Vegas flagship, located at 3755 S Las Vegas Blvd, will be open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.