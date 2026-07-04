Puran Chand Jeswani Acknowledged for Ongoing Contributions in Welfare and Cultural Initiatives

Mumbai/Hong Kong: Puran Chand Jeswani, Chairman of Bhagwanti Group of Companies, has been receiving recognition for his continued contributions in the areas of social welfare, cultural exchange, and economic collaboration between India and China.

Over the years, Jeswani has been associated with multiple initiatives focused on supporting Indian communities overseas, promoting Indian culture internationally, and facilitating business and investment opportunities.

As an Advisor for Rescuing Every Distressed Indians Overseas (REDIO) in Hong Kong and China, Jeswani has played an active role in assisting Indian nationals facing emergencies abroad, including medical, legal, and repatriation-related challenges. His work has involved close coordination with Indian diplomatic missions and local authorities to support those in need.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeswani contributed significantly to relief efforts by facilitating the distribution of essential medical supplies such as masks, oxygen concentrators, oximeters, and COVID kits across several Indian cities, including Ajmer, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

He has also remained actively involved in promoting Indian culture and wellness practices internationally. Since 2017, International Yoga Day celebrations have been organized in Guangzhou and Hainan under the guidance of the Indian Consulate, with Jeswani contributing to these initiatives. A Yoga Centre in Guangzhou was also established to promote awareness of yoga and holistic wellness.

His cultural initiatives have further extended to Indian food festivals, Millet’s Day celebrations, and campaigns promoting Indian traditions and cuisine. In the film sector, four Indian films received recognition at the Hong Kong International Youth Film Festival 2023, reflecting growing cultural engagement between the two regions.

In 2025, cultural showcases including Indian Festival Night during the Canton Fair further highlighted efforts aimed at strengthening cultural ties between India and China.

On the economic front, Jeswani has also contributed toward promoting India’s investment ecosystem in South China through initiatives aligned with Make in India and Invest in India. His involvement has supported business delegations and investment discussions linked to key forums such as Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Goa, and Momentum Jharkhand.

Within India, his social welfare initiatives have continued through the Human Welfare Society in Ajmer, where he serves in leadership roles. These efforts include support for orphanages, elderly care homes, widows, group marriages for underprivileged families, eye donation awareness campaigns, and distribution of essential medical equipment such as wheelchairs, stretchers, and hearing aids.

His continued work across welfare, cultural diplomacy, and business engagement reflects growing collaboration between India and global communities, particularly in strengthening ties between India and China.