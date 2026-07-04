Youth-Led Initiative Project Junoon Champions Inclusivity with Groundbreaking Theatrical Musical

Aanya Jain, a visionary grade 12 student from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, has spearheaded Project Junoon, a youth-driven movement promoting equality, accessibility, and meaningful opportunities for people with disabilities in art, culture, music, and education.

Earlier this year, Project Junoon premiered a remarkable bilingual theatrical musical, “Akbar and Birbal,” at Akshara Theatre, Delhi. The production featured over 50 students, including 12 Deaf and Hard of Hearing performers, and incorporated Indian Sign Language (ISL) to foster inclusivity and representation.

Collaborating with Tamanna Autism Centre, Tamanna School of Hope, and Modern School, this project bridged communities by creating an accessible creative platform. Supported by a dedicated team of 25 volunteers and organizers, Aanya Jain planned and led the initiative from inception to execution.

The event drew a full house and was graced by esteemed guests such as Ms. Vibha Khosla, Principal of Modern School, Ms. Malvika Singh, Board of Trustees member at Modern School, and Dr. Ritu Juneja, Director of Tamanna Autism Centre. The project successfully raised over ₹2.5 lakh to support disability inclusion initiatives, highlighting strong community engagement.

“Project Junoon is about transforming aspirations into reality by making creative spaces truly inclusive and accessible for everyone, regardless of ability. Through art, we can unite communities and celebrate diversity,” said Aanya Jain, Founder of Project Junoon.

This inspiring production exemplifies how the arts can be a powerful tool for social change, fostering collaboration and awareness among diverse groups. Project Junoon continues to strive toward a future where equality and inclusivity are the norm across all spheres of life.