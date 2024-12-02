As the festive glow fades, regions across India, especially northern India are experiencing a sharp decline in air quality. Winter is bringing an unwelcome rise in smog, with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels frequently exceeding 300 in cities, far surpassing the healthy benchmark of 50. This hazardous air is being caused by post-Diwali pollution, vehicle emissions, and crop stubble burning, creating a toxic blend of fine particulate matter and harmful toxins.

Air pollution is a major global health concern, with the World Health Organization (WHO) linking it to 6.7 million premature deaths annually. With people spending nearly 90% of their time indoors, pollutants like smog, VOCs, allergens, and CO2 accumulate, creating an environment up to five times more polluted than the outdoors. These conditions heighten the risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and weakened immunity.

Recognising the significance of National Pollution Control Day (December 2), QNET India is urging people to act. Air purifiers are a vital tool in protecting indoor spaces, and the SHARP-QNET Zensational Air Purifier offers a powerful solution for a healthier, cleaner air.

SHARP-QNET Zensational: A Game-Changer in Air Purification

The SHARP-QNET Zensational Air Purifier is a cutting-edge solution in the fight against indoor pollution, combining Sharp’s patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, passive filtration, and advanced 7-Detection Intelligent Modes to transform your indoor air quality. It offers energy-efficient and whisper-quiet operation, ensuring fresh, clean air for spaces up to 530 sq. ft.

The Plasmacluster Ion Technology replicates nature by releasing positive and negative ions, effectively neutralizing 29 types of airborne microbes, including viruses like H1N1 and bacteria such as E. coli. It also actively detects and eliminates PM2.5, dust, odours, and other pollutants, creating a healthier living environment.

This innovative purifier is further enhanced by its triple-filtration system: a pre-filter captures larger particles, an activated carbon filter neutralizes harmful gases and odours, and a true HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens and toxins. Energy-efficient and whisper-quiet, the Zensational air purifier has been validated by over 35 global laboratories, making it a trusted and effective choice for cleaner, healthier indoor air.