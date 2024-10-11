Quantum Energy Strengthens Presence in Uttar Pradesh with New EV Showrooms in Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur, Announces Festive Discounts

Be a leading electric vehicle (EV) startup specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has inaugurated three new showrooms in Uttar Pradesh, further cementing its presence in the state. The new showrooms—located in Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur—mark significant milestones in the company’s expansion, bringing the total number of Quantum Energy EV two-wheeler showrooms in Uttar Pradesh to five. On a national scale, this expansion boosts the company’s network to 68 showrooms across India.

These newly inaugurated showrooms, operating under the dealership names TnT motors (Agra), LT Auto Sales (Lucknow) and AERO Motors (Kanpur) provide customers easy access to Quantum Energy’s extensive range of electric scooters, including the Plasma, Milan, and Bziness ranges, designed to meet the diverse commuting needs of the Indian market. Customers can experience firsthand the company’s advanced EV technology, sleek designs, and eco-friendly features. This strategic expansion aims to address the rising demand for electric mobility solutions in Uttar Pradesh, a state witnessing a surge in interest in sustainable transportation.

Specifications of the showcased electric scooters:

Plasma – Powered by a 1500 W motor; top speed of 65 km/h; offers an impressive range of up to 110 km on a single full battery charge. Offer Price – INR 1,09,205 Ex-showroom, Uttar Pradesh.

Plasma XR – Powered by a 1500 W motor; top speed of 65 km/h; offers an impressive range of up to 110 km on a single full battery charge. Offer Price – INR 89,205 Ex-showroom, Uttar Pradesh.

Milan – Driven by a 1000W motor; top speed of 60 km/h; offers a range of up to 100 km on a single full battery charge. Price – INR 87,896 Ex-showroom, Uttar Pradesh.

Bziness X – Empowered by a 1200W motor; top speed of 55 km/h; provides a range of up to 110 km on a single full battery charge. Price – INR 98,291 Ex-showroom, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the showroom inaugurations, Mrs. Chakravarthi C., Managing Director of Quantum Energy, shared her excitement about the company’s rapid growth, stating, “We are delighted to expand our footprint in Uttar Pradesh with the launch of our new showrooms in Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. The rising interest in electric vehicles across the state demonstrates the demand for sustainable, eco-friendly transportation options. With our advanced electric scooters, we are well-positioned to meet this demand and drive the adoption of green mobility. Our festive season offers provide an ideal opportunity for customers to make the switch to EVs, and we look forward to furthering our mission of creating a cleaner, greener future for India.”

In honour of the festive season, Quantum Energy is offering a limited-time discount of up to ₹20,000 on its flagship Plasma X and Plasma XR models, making it an ideal time for customers to embrace sustainable transportation. This exclusive offer is available across all Quantum Energy showrooms, including the newly opened outlets in Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur.

As a subsidiary of Kusalava International, established in 1964, Quantum Energy Limited draws on decades of expertise in manufacturing critical engine components for leading OEMs. This solid foundation positions Quantum Energy at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in India, building upon the legacy of excellence and innovation set by its parent company. In just two years since its debut in October 2022, Quantum Energy has achieved remarkable growth, surpassing 10,000 vehicle sales and rising from 57th to a spot among India’s top 10 EV two-wheeler brands.